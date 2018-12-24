Heidi Klum is engaged to Tom Kaulitz: 'I SAID YES'

Christmas came early for Heidi Klum. The supermodel is engaged to Tom Kaulitz after less than a year of dating. The America’s Got Talent judge announced the happy news on Instagram Monday along with a photo of her new bling.





According to Us Weekly, the German stars met through Germany’s Next Top Model. The former Victoria’s Secret angel, 45, and the Tokio Hotel rocker, 29, were first spotted kissing in March. Their PDA came six months after Klum split with Vito Schnabal — they were together for more than three years.

Klum recently gushed about Kaulitz. “He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life,” she told People in September. “He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good.”

Hopefully, Drake isn’t too upset by the engagement news — the “Nonstop” rapper was one week too late when he attempted to court Klum this year.

“Sorry, Drake. You snooze, you lose. You know what I mean? He was basically like a week too late,” Klum said on The Ellen DeGeneres show. “Someone who I know knows him, and I guess he asked to have my number, and then he texted me. And I was like, oh my gosh, this is so weird. But then I never texted him back because I found the love of my life.”

This will be the third marriage for Klum. She was married to Ric Pipino for five years and Seal for nearly seven. It will be Kaulitz’s second trip down the aisle. He finalized his divorce from Ria Sommerfeld in August, two years after splitting.

