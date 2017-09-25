Heidi Klum Confirms Split From Vito Schnabel After 3 Years of Dating

Vito Schnabel Heidi Klum attend the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park on February 26, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EJAF)

Heidi Klum and Vito Schnabel are officially calling it quits.

The German supermodel, 44, tells PEOPLE: “I believe that it is important to take time to pause and reflect.”

Klum was far from down as she jetted to Las Vegas for the weekend, looking radiant as she introduced 30 Seconds to Mars at the iHeartRadio Musical Festival. On Saturday, she then caught Jennifer Lopez‘s All I Have Sin City show, sharing a backstage photo on Instagram.

“Love you @jlo …Your show was absolutely AMAZING #vegas #allihave,” Klum wrote.





She also mingled backstage with friends David Foster and David Ghetta.

“She’s flying free” a source said, who adds the mom-of-four was happy to let her hair down with her girlfriends in Vegas.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Klum and Schnabel, 30, were “taking time apart.”

“Things have been difficult recently, they live on opposite coasts,” the source said at the time. “And it’s the start of a school year and Heidi has to concentrate on the kids.”

Klum just recently wrapped up season 12 of America’s Got Talent, where she serves as a judge. Last weekend the supermodel headed to L.A. where she walked the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards solo.

In June, Schnabel was spotted kissing another woman in London in what he previously told PEOPLE was an “innocent situation.”

“The claims that have been made are a misinterpretation of an entirely innocent situation,” Schnabel said at the time. “There is nothing more to this than I was simply saying goodnight to a family friend and we went on our separate ways.”

The couple started dating since 2014, two years after Klum separated from husband Seal, with whom she has three children, Henry, 12, Johan, 10, and daughter Lou, 7. She is also mom to daughter Leni, 13. (Seal and Klum’s divorce was finalized in 2015.)

Schnabel is the eldest son of director Julian Schnabel (The Diving Bell and the Butterfly), and he made a name for himself as a curator and art dealer while still a teenager. He dated Demi Moore in 2012, and has also been linked to Elle Macpherson and Liv Tyler.