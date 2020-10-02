NeNe Leakes gets emotional in first televised interview since announcing 'RHOA' departure

On Friday’s episode of Tamron Hall, reality star NeNe Leakes gave her first televised interview since announcing that she was leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta, tearing up as she hinted at behind-the-scenes mistreatment.

In September, Leakes posted a video to her YouTube Channel announcing that she would not be part of the upcoming 13th season of the show. She said “it wasn’t any easy decision” for her.

More recently on social media, Leakes has made veiled references to the Bravo series, alleging discrimination and systemic racism.

The racist is the master manipulator! They using me for ratings like they have always done — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

So much you guys just don’t know! I’m going to bed now! The systemic racism is greater than you will ever know — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

They gone leave my name outta these shows. Send me your best discrimination attorneys info to booknene@gmail.com ITS WAR — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

“Sometimes when people are watching these shows you only see what’s happening on the surface and not everything that’s happening behind the scenes,” she told Hall.

Leakes’s issue is that, according to her, her role on the show has been consistently reduced. Hall responded by asking what sort of resolution she was seeking, although Leakes remained mum on specifics.

