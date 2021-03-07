Mumford & Sons member Winston Marshall faces backlash after praising controversial conservative writer's book

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Megan Johnson
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mumford & Sons banjo player Winston Marshall&#39;s support of Andy Ngo&#39;s new book is sparking backlash. (Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Mumford & Sons banjo player Winston Marshall's support of Andy Ngo's new book is sparking backlash. (Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Winston Marshall, the banjoist and guitarist for the rock band Mumford & Sons, is fielding intense criticism after congratulating controversial conservative journalist Andy Ngo on his new book about the far-left anti-fascism movement known as antifa.

On Saturday, Marshall took to Twitter to share a photo of Ngo's book, Unmasked: Inside Antifa's Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy. The book's cover features an endorsement from Fox News host Tucker Carlson. 

Ngo, a vocal antifa critic who has been described as a right-wing agitator and provocateur, rose to fame in 2019 after being attacked at a Proud Boys rally; Ngo claimed a milkshake thrown at him by Antifa activists was filled with concrete.

"Congratulations @MrAndyNgo," Marshall said in his tweet. “Finally had the time to read your important book. You’re a brave man.”

In response to Marshall's tweet, both he and his bandmates has received backlash, including from fellow English musicians Sleaford Mods, who tweeted, "That fact this t** from Mumford is openly showing his support for continued oppression/fascism/the interests of greed, is almost normal now. He inhabits the same landscape most large bands do. Will exist in environments that offer a service to free-minded people. It’s f*****."

While Marshall, didn't elaborate on whether his political views are in line with Ngo's, this isn't the first time the band has been called out. Back in 2018, Marshall and his bandmates received criticism when they posed for a photo in a music studio alongside Canadian professor and YouTube personality Jordan Peterson, NME previously reported. Peterson is known for rallying against causes ranging from “social justice warriors" and women's rights to people choosing their own pronouns.

“I don’t recognize another person’s right to determine what pronouns I use to address them,” he told Toronto Life in 2017. “I think they’re connected to an underground apparatus of radical left political motivations."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jordan B. Peterson (@jordan.b.peterson)

None of the other members of Mumford & Sons have weighed in on Marshall's statements. Marshall and his wife, Glee actress Dianna Agron, split in 2019. Marshall's bandmate, Marcus Mumford, is married to Promising Young Woman star Carey Mulligan.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Elle Macpherson, 56, bares all in swimming pool shoot: 'Still got it after all these decades'

    The Australian supermodel is keeping up her claim to "The Body" nickname.

  • Drew Barrymore Says Clueless Star Breckin Meyer Was Her 'First Boyfriend in Grade School'

    Drew Barrymore discussed her previous romance with Zach Braff and Donald Faison on The Drew Barrymore Show

  • Walt Disney World Theme Park And Resorts Completely Booked, Disneyland Targets April 1 Reopening

    Now that the Super Bowl is over, where are the crowds going? Evidently, they’re going to Florida’s Walt Disney World and its resorts, and they didn’t even have to win a Big Game. The company reported today that all parks are now completely booked next week for Disney Resort Guests and Theme Park Tickets Guests. […]

  • Pregnant Lauren Bushnell Lane Looks Back on Trying Botox at 24 Before Appearing on The Bachelor

    "I'll always be transparent about anything that's not 'natural,'" the former reality star shared on Instagram

  • Nicolas Cage Enjoys Carriage Ride with New Wife Riko Shibata in N.Y.C.

    Nicolas Cage tied the knot for a fifth time on Feb. 16

  • Kehlani Sends Support to Women Accusing Actor Kaalan Walker of Sexual Assault

    Kehlani has come forward in support of the women who claimed to have been victimized by rapper, actor, and photographer, Kaalan "KR" Walker.

  • Judge ruled a photo of slaves belongs to Harvard, not the woman who says she is their direct descendant

    The photos, taken in 1850 and used at the time to promote slavery, are believed to be the earliest known photos of enslaved people in the US.

  • Princess Diana's Former Aide Says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Echo Past Royal Family Rifts

    "At the heart of this are real people really hurting," said Patrick Jephson, Princess Diana's former chief of staff

  • The Challenge's Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols Reveal the Sex of Their Baby on the Way

    Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols got engaged in 2019 after meeting on MTV's Battle of the Exes II

  • Q&A: ‘This Is Crushing Our Children’ — New Jersey Parent Leader Explains Why Some Families Are Suing to Get Their Schools Reopened

    Updated March 7 | A version of this interview originally appeared at NJ Education Report. New Jersey’s South Orange-Maplewood Public Schools District is in an uproar: Parents and district representatives insist it’s safe to reopen, but teachers union leaders claim conditions are too dangerous. A group of parents felt strongly enough to form a group […]

  • Inside the $95,000 progressive Welsh school teaching royals and future leaders that's been called 'Hogwarts for hippies'

    Royals and refugees study alongside each other, teachers are called by their first name, and classes let out early for personal development.

  • Two More Women Accuse Cuomo of Sexual Misconduct: Reports

    Two additional women accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment on Saturday, including a former press aide who detailed an uncomfortable embrace in a dimly lit hotel room and an assistant who said he made her feel like “just a skirt.” Former press aide Karen Hinton told the Washington Post that Cuomo, then head of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, forced her into a “very long, too long, too tight, too intimate” embrace in a dimly lit Los Angeles hotel room in December 2000. The married press aide retreated but said “he pulls me back for another intimate embrace.” “I thought at that moment it could lead to a kiss, it could lead to other things, so I just pull away again, and I leave,” said Hinton, who is married to lobbyist Howard Glaser, a longtime Cuomo ally who worked as his director of state operations and senior policy advisor until 2014. A representative for the governor denied the allegation, telling the Washington Post the incident “did not happen.” “Karen Hinton is a known antagonist of the Governor’s who is attempting to take advantage of this moment to score cheap points with made up allegations from 21 years ago,” Peter Ajemian said. “All women have the right to come forward and tell their story,” he said, though he called Hinton’s accusation “reckless.” Meanwhile, Ana Liss, a policy and operations aide who worked for Cuomo from 2013 to 2015, told the Wall Street Journal the governor acted inappropriately with her as well, calling her “sweetheart” and asking if she had a boyfriend. She detailed a May 2014 encounter with the governor in Albany’s executive mansion where she said the governor called her sweetheart, hugged her, kissed both of her cheeks, put his arm around her lower back and grabbed her waist as they turned to have their photo taken by a photographer. “It’s not appropriate, really, in any setting,” she said. A spokesman for Cuomo, Rich Azzopardi, defended the behavior as par for the course at public receptions. “Reporters and photographers have covered the governor for 14 years watching him kiss men and women and posing for pictures,” Azzopardi said. “At the public open house mansion‎ reception there are hundreds of people and he poses for hundreds of pictures. That’s what people in politics do.” Liss and Hinton are two of five women to accuse the governor of sexual harassment. Lindsey Boylan, the former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to Cuomo, on Wednesday published an essay detailing alleged sexual harassment she endured while working for the governor, including unwanted kissing and touching. She wrote in the essay that Cuomo, with the help of top female aides, “created a culture within his administration where sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned but expected.” She also detailed an increasingly uncomfortable relationship she developed with the governor, in which he sought her out and set up one-on-one meetings with her. Boylan recounted a flight she shared with the governor from an event in October 2017 in which Cuomo allegedly said, “Let’s play strip poker.” On another occasion, Boylan says the pair met one-on-one for a briefing when Cuomo allegedly kissed her. Days later, former health-policy adviser Charlotte Bennett alleged that the governor harassed her in spring 2020, according to the New York Times. Bennett, 25, said Cuomo asked intrusive questions about her sex life, including an incident on June 5 during which the governor asked whether she was monogamous and if she had sex with older men. Cuomo said that he “never made advances toward Ms. Bennett, nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate.” However, the governor did not deny making the statements in question. He has also denied Boylan’s claims. Anna Ruch, a former Biden campaign worker who has not worked for Cuomo, accused the governor of giving her an unwanted kiss on the cheek at a wedding in 2019. She said the action left her “confused and shocked and embarrassed.” New York attorney general Letitia James announced on Monday, after Boylan and Bennett came forward, that her office has received a referral from the Cuomo administration, allowing for an independent investigation of their harassment claims.

  • WandaVision Fans Have Mixed Feelings About That Evan Peters Reveal—But Some Think There's More to the Story

    Some say the finale's twist just doesn't add up.

  • Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Praises Right-Wing Agitator Andy Ngo’s ‘Important’ Book

    Right-Wing agitator extraordinaire Andy Ngo recently published his first book, Unmasked: Inside Antifa's Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy, and he got a glowing review from Marshall Winston. On Saturday, the Mumford & Sons banjo player praised the troll for releasing such an "important" piece of literature (thats cover is branded with an endorsement from conservative schmuck…

  • Queen Elizabeth speaks on 'unity,' 'dedication' in Commonwealth address before Harry, Meghan interview

    Before Prince Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey Sunday evening, the queen has a message of her own.

  • EL James' ‘Freed,' as told by Christian Grey, coming in June

    Christian Grey is tying up the loose ends of his side of the story this summer. “Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as told by Christian” is set to hit shelves on June 1, the publisher said Sunday. The book is the conclusion to author E L James’ trilogy from Christian’s point of view.

  • California theme parks won't profit at 15% capacity. Here's why they'll reopen anyway

    Disneyland and other California theme parks could reopen their outdoor rides and attractions as soon as April 1 if they're in counties where coronavirus transmission is low enough.

  • Rachel Lindsay Returns to Instagram With an Empowering Message After Deactivating Her Account

    Rachel Lindsay shared a quote about standing tall like a sunflower after returning to Instagram following bullying from Bachelor Nation fans.

  • Nicolas Cage Marries Riko Shibata in His Fifth Wedding Ceremony

    After proposing to Riko Shibata over FaceTime, Nicolas Cage married his fifth wife in Las Vegas last month. Keep scrolling for photos and details from the ceremony!

  • Charli D'Amelio says she has 'lost the passion' for TikTok

    TikTok's biggest star Charli D'Amelio has said she's grown tired of posting content because of the negativity she receives.