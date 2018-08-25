Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker Have Officially Called it Quits

From Cosmopolitan

While the past few months will go down as 'The Summer of Lurveee' for many a celebrity, the same can't be said for Miranda Lambert (😢). She and boyfriend Evan Felker have split after dating since early February.

But TBH I wouldn't get too upset for her; Felker pulled a truly WTF move in July when he tried to get back with his ex-wife Staci Felker, who he left for Miranda, only to ghost Staci again-while she was in the hospital. Classy move, bro. Earlier this month, Staci also claimed that Miranda kept obsessively calling her so...it's safe to say that this relationship was not the most drama-free (and we're not even going to go into the Miranda-Blake-Gwen situation).



Anyways, Miranda seems to be taking it in stride. She recently told The Tennessean that she's "happily single." She added, “love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs...you’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”

Amen, girl. Here's hoping that Miranda is already onto those happy parts!





