Miley Cyrus reflects on split with Liam Hemsworth one year later: ‘It’s like a death when you lose a love that deep’

Miley Cyrus is reflecting on her split with Liam Hemsworth one year later.

Although the “Midnight Sky” singer is going through another breakup now — with Cody Simpson — she looked back on parting ways with her The Last Song co-star last summer and equated it to suffering a death.

“I had a very public, very big breakup that was over a 10-year span of a relationship,” Cyrus, 27, said during a very revealing interview on Barstool Sports’s Call Her Daddy podcast to promote her new single. “It’s like a death when you lose a love that deep. It feels like a death. Honestly, sometimes [death] even feels easier because [with a breakup] the person is still walking on the Earth.”

But it doesn’t mean she’s pining for Hemsworth, who is now dating model Gabriella Brooks. Cyrus talked a lot about how in future relationships — with either men or women, because she’s pansexual — she requires that her partner bring something to the table.

“I allowed so many people to just come and add their toxic breath to my air and suck the life out of my spaces,” Cyrus said, noting that has been the case in non-romantic relationships too. “i’m just over it.”

Cyrus also said the house fire that she and Hemsworth went through, in November 2018 amid the California wildfires, began “one of the most transformative periods of my life.” She and the Australian actor — who started dating in 2008 after meeting on the set of The Last Song and were on and and off in their relationship after — married the following month, only to split last summer. “Going though a massive breakup, one thing I gained through all the loss is an idea that what I do is for me.” And she added that putting yourself first doesn’t “mean you’re selfish.”

Hemsworth came up earlier in the interview when Cyrus detailed her sexual journey.

“I was attracted to girls way before I was attracted to guys,” said Cyrus, who came out as pansexual in 2015. “When I was 11 years old, I used to think that like Minnie Mouse was super f**king hot. Which is so good I ended up on Disney [Channel’s Hannah Montana]. My chances with Minnie went up by like 100. She was super hot to me. I always thought the female characters in movies were way hotter than any of the guys. I never understood what these girls were doing with these idiots.”

