Makeup brand Milani says product Amber Heard allegedly used to cover bruises didn't hit shelves until after her divorce filing

A drugstore makeup brand is now involved in Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s courtroom drama. After Heard’s team made a claim centered around Milani Cosmetics‘ “All In One Correcting Kit,” the makeup brand has come to correct Heard's timeline.

In his opening statements, Heard’s lawyer J. Ben Rottenborn, appeared before the court with a Milani Cosmetics‘ “All In One Correcting Kit” in hand and claimed the actress used the creamy concealer and color correcting kit to camouflage her bruises during her alleged physically and mentally abusive relationship with Depp.

“This was what she used,” Rottenborn said, displaying the circular gold compact. “She became very adept at it. You’re going to hear the testimony from Amber about how she had to mix the different colors for the different days of the bruises as they developed in the different coloring and how she would use to touch those up to be able to cover those.”

However, the Aquaman star filed for divorce from Depp in 2016, before Milani Cosmetics says the brand launched that product.

Milani Cosmetics responded to the claim with a TikTok. “You asked us… let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017,” the brand captioned the video.

The video highlighted that Heard’s alleged abuse at the hands of Depp began around 2014 and that the couple were divorced in 2016, before the release of the correcting kit.

TikTok users weighed in on Milani's video in the comments section.

“Milani take the stand RN,” someone commented. “Omg is this like when Elle Woods cracked down on the case because of the perm thing?” commented another.

Heard filed for divorce from Depp in May 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. Heard was later granted a temporary restraining order against her actor ex-husband after claiming Depp physically attacked her.

Depp, who once texted that he hoped Heard's "rotting corpse is decomposing" in "trunk of a Honda Civic" is currently suing Heard for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she wrote she's "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

Although Heard didn't name Depp in her piece, his attorneys argue it's clear she was referring to the actor and it has caused "significant impact on Mr. Depp's family and his ability to work."

Heard is counter-suing her ex-husband for $100 million.