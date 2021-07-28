Mila Kunis axed Ashton Kutcher's 'irresponsible' space trip because she thought he'd die

Mila Kunis didn't let Ashton Kutcher go on Richard Branson's spaceship. (Photo: Getty Images)

Yes, Mila Kunis barred Ashton Kutcher from going to space, but she had a good reason at the time. The actress was convinced her husband was going to die if he blasted off on the Virgin Galactic flight.

"We get together nine years ago and he was like, 'I have a ticket to go to space.' I was like, 'Oh, OK.' I was like, 'That's fun, have fun,'" she explained to People.

Kutcher reportedly paid $200,000 for a spot on Richard Branson's spaceship, right around the time he and Kunis started dating.

"Years goes by then all of a sudden we have a baby and he's like, 'I'm going into space.' And I was like, 'That's irresponsible, you cannot have… This is not what you do. You are a father,'" Kunis recalled. The couple welcomed daughter Wyatt in October 2014, and son Dimitri in November 2016.

"I was all so hormonal and I was like, 'You can't, you're going to die. The thing's going to explode and you're going to die — and you're going to leave me with the babies,'" Kunis remembered saying.

Kutcher sold his ticket back to Virgin Galactic "being the sweet man that he was," she added.

Now, Kunis regrets taking such a hard stance about the trip to space.

"I know I hate it," she admitted. "Also I'm such [Star Trek fan]. The fact that I didn't let him go into space was so selfish of me, but I was a new mom and I was like, 'You can't leave me and the babies.' And so that's where that decision was made out of."

Kunis added, "I want everybody to know I probably would have let him to go to space now, but now it's too late."

Branson and five others reached the edge of space with a suborbital flight earlier this month. Kutcher recently revealed he "was supposed to be on the next flight."

"When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children," he told Cheddar News.

The actor-investor will probably have another chance in the future.