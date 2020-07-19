Mickey Rourke berates 'crybaby' Robert De Niro in angry Instagram post: 'Gonna embarrass you severely'

Actor Mickey Rourke has some strong feelings for fellow thespian Robert De Niro.

Rourke, 67, took to Instagram to lash out at De Niro, 76, in an expletive-laden post. Rourke accused De Niro of making negative comments to the media about him, referring to Rourke as a “liar.”

“Hey Robert De Niro, that’s right I am talking to you, you big f****** crybaby. A friend of mine just recently told me that a few months back you’re quoted as saying to newspapers ‘Mickey Rourke’s a liar he talks all kind of s***,’” Rourke captioned the post, which featured an old film still of the Oscar winner.





Rourke continued on his diatribe, threatening that he would “embarrass” De Niro “severely.”

“Listen Mr. Tough Guy in the movies, you’re the 1st person that ever called me a liar and it was in a newspaper. Let me tell you something, you punk a**, when I see you I swear to God on my grandmother, on my brother and all my dogs, [I’m] gonna embarrass you severely 100 percent,” he wrote, signing the post “Mickey Rourke. As God is my witness.”

It’s not the first time Rourke has expressed his anger toward De Niro, with whom he co-starred in Alan Parker’s 1987 film Angel Heart. Just last year, Rourke told an Italian TV show that De Niro blocked him from getting a part in Martin Scorsese’s 2019 epic crime drama The Irishman, which chronicled the life of former hitman Frank Sheeran.





"Marty Scorsese wanted to meet me for a movie with Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro," Rourke revealed to Live – Non è la D’Urso, the Independent reported at the time. "The casting person told my manager that Robert De Niro said he refused to work with me in a movie."

Losing the role greatly “upset” Rourke, because he needed the money at the time, he added. But he also “looked up” to De Niro until they had a negative interaction on the Angel Heart set. Rourke, who played a private detective contracted by De Niro’s character to track down a famous singer, claimed De Niro told him back then that “I think it’s better if we don’t talk.”

“Now I don’t look up to him no more; I look through him,” Rourke said during his Live – Non è la D’Urso. appearance. “I came up from the s***. He doesn’t know that life. I lived that f****** life, so every time I look him in the face I look right through his a******.”

According to Page Six, a spokesman for De Niro dismissed Rourke’s earlier statements about The Irishman.

“According to The Irishman producers, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, and casting director Ellen Lewis, Mickey Rourke was never asked to be in The Irishman nor was he ever even thought of, discussed or considered to be in the movie,” De Niro’s rep told the New York Post last September.

