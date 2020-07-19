Elizabeth Hurley, 55, enjoys the 'country life' with a steamy bikini shot — minus the top

Elizabeth Hurley, 55, posted a revealing photo of herself enjoying a relaxing day at her country estate on Saturday. (Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP)

Elizabeth Hurley is making good use of her time in quarantine.

The actress, 55, posted a sultry photo of herself sprawled in the grass of her country estate on Saturday. Sporting nothing but a striped bikini bottom and unbelted white robe, Hurley posed with one arm behind her head as she smiled into the sunshine radiating down on her.

“Home, sweet home #countrylife,” Hurley captioned her photo, which featured a bikini bottom piece from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimwear line.

Last week, Hurley shared some additional shots highlighting the beauty of the English countryside.

“I [love] beautiful England xx,” she wrote, captioning a pair of photos of herself perched on a rock wall and lounging in a country swing.

It hasn’t been all smiles for Hurley, however. Her ex Steve Bing, was found dead last month, with a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner declaring it a death by suicide, People reported. The well-known producer and film financier was also the father of Hurley’s 18-year-old son, Damian Hurley. Shortly after his death, Hurley opened up about her former love.

“I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter,” she wrote in a touching Instagram post, which featured photos of the couple in happier times.

Hurley also shared that she and Bing had reconnected recently.

“In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages,” she wrote.

Damian, who has found success as a model, also shared his gratitude for the outpouring of support over his father’s death.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news,” the model wrote on Instagram. “I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends.”

