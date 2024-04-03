Michelle Obama's Shoutout To Beyonce Takes A Political Turn

Michelle Obama praised Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter” country album on Instagram — while putting in a plea for fans to vote.

The former first lady wrote in a post on Tuesday that Beyonce was “helping redefine a music genre and transform our culture,” before pivoting to this year’s presidential election.

“This album reminds us that we ALL have power,” she wrote in the post’s caption, which accompanied the cover art for “Cowboy Carter.” “There’s power in our history, in our joy, and in our votes — and we can each use our own gifts and talents to make our voices heard on the issues that matter most to us.”

“Together, we can stand up for what we believe in, and we must do that at the ballot box this year,” she continued. “The issues that impact us most are on the ballot across the country — from equal pay and racial justice to reproductive healthcare and climate change. And as Queen Bey says at the end of Ya Ya, we need to ‘keep the faith’ and ‘VOTE!’”

The ex-first lady pointed followers to her “When We All Vote” website to register to vote, adding that the process can be done “in the time it takes you to listen to your favorite song on the album.”

In January, Obama talked about the 2024 presidential election during an appearance on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast.

“I am terrified about what could possibly happen because our leaders matter ― who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit,” she said.

Obama’s call to action comes amid recent reports that her husband, former President Barack Obama, is becoming more involved with President Joe Biden’s campaign.

Beyonce received the Innovator Award at the iHeart Radio Music Awards on Monday, weeks after her single, “Texas Hold ’Em,” climbed to No. 1 on Billboard’s country songs chart. She’s the first Black woman to reach the top spot.

The 32-time Grammy winner endorsed Biden shortly before the 2020 election.

