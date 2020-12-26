Michelle Branch reveals she suffered a miscarriage: 'A dagger in my heart'

Singer Michelle Branch revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in December 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian)

Singer Michelle Branch recently suffered a miscarriage, she revealed on Instagram

“Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, ‘nah, I ain’t done yet,’” the “Breathe” singer wrote on Saturday, sharing a series of family photos. “December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday.”

Branch, 37, continued, “And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Motherf*cker!) But alas, between the crying and binge eating of Christmas cookies, I decided to put on lipstick and a dress. We drank champagne alllll day. Made an incredible meal and sang Christmas songs snuggled up by a roaring fire. 5 more days until 2021.”

Michelle Branch, depicted with husband Patrick Carney, announced that she suffered a miscarriage in December. (Photo: Instagram/MichelleBranch)

Explaining that she’s “limping to the finish line,” Branch called her husband Patrick Carney and extended family “the MVPs” adding, “I couldn’t imagine spending a year isolated with anyone else.”

The Grammy-winning singer shares son Rhys James Carney, who was born in 2018, with Carney, a record producer. In 2005, while married to Teddy Landau, she gave birth to daughter Owen Isabelle.

Branch, who released her third and most recent album Hopeless Romantic in 2017, lives in Nashville, Tenn., where on Friday, an RV exploded and injured three people, according to Mayor John Cooper. On Saturday, CBS News reported that an individual was identified in connection to what police believed was an "intentional act."

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: