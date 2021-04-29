Michael B. Jordan and the 'Without Remorse' cast on diversifying the Tom Clancy universe: 'Actors of color have so long been erased'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ethan Alter
·Senior Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

undefined

The dormant Tom Clancy cinematic universe got a shot of adrenaline in 2018 when it was announced that Michael B. Jordan would headline a new series featuring the Jack Ryan-adjacent character John Kelly, aka John Clark, a SEAL-trained soldier who leads his own counterterrorism unit. While Kelly had a supporting role in two previous Clancy features — 1994's Clear and Present Danger and 2002's The Sum of All Fears — he's flying solo in Without Remorse, which premieres on Amazon's Prime Video on April 30. More significantly, Jordan is the first Black actor to portray a role that had previously been played by white performers, including Willem Dafoe and Liev Schreiber. 

While the reaction to Jordan joining the Clancyverse was largely positive, there were readers who weren't ready for the change. Jordan's casting was hotly debated on a Reddit thread, with one user arguing that the filmmakers weren't "respecting the source material." Speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Jordan makes it clear he doesn't concern himself with what Clancy traditionalists might think about how the movie brings the character, and his larger world, into the present day. (Watch our video interview above.)

Michael B. Jordan plays the Tom Clancy hero, John Clark in &#39;Without Remorse&#39; (Photo: Nadja Klier/Paramount Pictures)
Michael B. Jordan plays the Tom Clancy hero, John Clark in 'Without Remorse' (Photo: Nadja Klier/Paramount Pictures)

"I can't think about that," the Black Panther star says. "I saw an opportunity to be involved in the Tom Clancy universe, one that I've been familiar with as a kid playing the Rainbow Six video games. I saw this property as an opportunity to give a fresh take to John Kelly, and make this movie a little bit more modern and represent a little bit more of the world we live in today. To be able to tell this story is something I'm extremely excited about and I hope the Tom Clancy fans and John Kelly fans out there can see the movie and really enjoy it." 

This isn't the first time that Jordan has challenged Hollywood's long-entrenched casting conventions. In 2015, he played Johnny Storm — better known as the Human Torch — in Josh Trank's ill-fated reboot of Marvel's first family, the Fantastic Four, another character who had long been portrayed as white. The hostile reaction from some corners of fandom to Jordan's presence in the film was swift and intense. 

Speaking with Yahoo Entertainment last year, Trank remembered how Marvel icon Stan Lee insisted the filmmaker stick to his vision for the character. "I said, 'I think Michael B. Jordan is the best actor for this character, but I can see that there might be backlash from certain fans.' And [Stan] said to me: 'Who cares about what they have to say? That’s really inspired casting — I love it.'"

Michael B. Jordan as Johnny Storm in the 2015 reboot of &#39;Fantastic Four&#39; (Photo: Ben Rothstein/20th Century Fox Film/Courtesy Everett Collection)
Michael B. Jordan as Johnny Storm in the 2015 reboot of 'Fantastic Four' (Photo: Ben Rothstein/20th Century Fox Film/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Fantastic Four may have been a fantastic flop, but Jordan and Trank broke a barrier that other comic book adaptations soon followed, whether it was Jason Momoa becoming the first biracial Aquaman or Tessa Thompson playing Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And Jordan suggests he's not going to let the complaints of a few fanboys hold him back from continuing to pursue comic book roles he's passionate about. 

"Being a huge comic book fan, I'm going to continue to dive into that space and that world," says Jordan, who reportedly tried to interest Warner Bros. in a Black Superman project in 2019. (In February, the studio announced that Ta-Nehisi Coates and J.J. Abrams would be collaborating on a new Superman film that would likely star a Black Man of Steel.) "Whether it's for myself or creating opportunities like Static Shock for somebody else, it's part of being a filmmaker and a storyteller. So that [controversy] is for you guys to ask questions and worry about, while I just put my best foot forward and tell honest stories." 

Although Jordan downplays any connection to the current Superman reboot, his Without Remorse co-star Lauren London has a role she'd love to play as Hollywood diversifies its superhero ranks: Superwoman. Asked whether movies like Without Remorse help challenge the industry's traditional casting methods, the actress draws a distinction between "tradition" and "inclusivity." "It was never traditional ... they just weren't including us," London points out. "I think inclusion on all fronts is important. Entertainment should represent everybody, because everybody watches entertainment." 

Jodie Turner-Smith as Karen Greer and Jordan as John Kelly in &#39;Without Remorse&#39; (Photo: Nadja Klier/&#xa9;Paramount Pictures)
Jodie Turner-Smith as Karen Greer and Jordan as John Kelly in 'Without Remorse' (Photo: Nadja Klier/©Paramount Pictures)

For her part, Jodie Turner-Smith — who plays Kelly's friend and fellow SEAL Karen Greer — believes films like Without Remorse are having an impact. "The buzzwords at the moment are diversity and inclusion, and no matter what people's intentions are with that, at the very least it is pushing the conversation forward and giving opportunity to many more different kinds of humans to tell stories and be featured in stories. In many ways we're making up for lost time, but we're doing something that ultimately everybody is going to enjoy."

And it's worth noting that Turner-Smith is breaking her own barriers. The actress recently played Anne Boleyn in a British TV series that will be released later this year. Her casting follows on the heels of Netflix's blockbuster period series Bridgerton, which took a color-blind approach in its casting. "It's great to see a show be wildly successful in the way Bridgerton was, and have it featuring actors of color in roles that would have traditionally gone to actors that were white," Turner-Smith says. "Obviously with Anne Boleyn, it's a bit more controversial because she's a historical figure, but the intention is the same. Actors of color have so long been erased and that's why it's important to not continue to erase them and allow them to tell whatever stories they want to tell." 

Without Remorse premieres April 30 on Prime Video.

Video produced by Jen Kucsak and edited by Jimmie Rhee

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Tom Clancy reboot Without Remorse wastes Michael B. Jordan’s star power

    For proof that Michael B. Jordan is a movie star, look no further than his mastery of potentially worn-out genres: He can work a courtroom drama, an underdog sports picture, and even play both sides of the superhero aisle. Though Jordan is also a terrific actor, it’s that star power that makes him such a strong candidate for the persistent cinematic world of Tom Clancy. Adaptations of Clancy books, typically focusing on his signature everyman-slash-doctorate CIA hero Jack Ryan, often serve as redundant proving grounds for leading men who have actually already proven themselves. Without Remorse leaves Jack Ryan to his current TV series and establishes yet another rebooted ClancyVerse, with Jordan playing John Clark, a special-ops Navy SEAL fixer previously portrayed by Willem Dafoe (opposite Harrison Ford’s Ryan) and Liev Schreiber (opposite Ben Affleck’s).

  • Elliot Page had a 'massive explosion of creativity' after coming out as transgender

    Page said he's "just a lot more f***ing comfortable and present."

  • Hunter Hayes says fame took a toll on his mental health: 'There's a lot of pressure on me'

    The singer opens up about taking time off from music and working with One Mind to increase awareness around mental health.

  • Kelly Osbourne says thinking she could 'drink like a normal person' led to relapse: I will never be normal'

    "I’m that girl that when everything is going great, I need to f**k it up a little and make everything a little bit worse in my life," Osbourne said.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence sits atop our prospect rankings

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft concludes with No. 1 overall — the Tigers' elite passer with terrific poise and athleticism.

  • 'Without Remorse' star Jodie Turner-Smith says she feared being 'branded as difficult' early in her career

    The actress told Insider that turning 30 and learning from her husband, Joshua Jackson, has "given me the courage" to be speak up while on set.

  • 'The Office' cast and crew remember Steve Carell's farewell episode: 'People were crying all over the place'

    Steve Carell's bumbling Michael Scott bid adieu to "The Office" 10 years ago in the episode "Goodbye, Michael."

  • John Legend opens up about importance of getting vaccinated, 'deeper than ever' connection with Chrissy Teigen and moving past a difficult 2020: 'A better day has come'

    Discussing his "This is Our Shot" campaign, the musician and activist looks back on a politically and personally challenging past year and says he's "hopeful" about the future.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow Announces New Wellness Initiative With Beach Pic

    Gwyneth Paltrow is cruising into her next Goop collaboration. On Wednesday, the actress-slash-wellness guru announced a new partnership with Celebrity Cruises, flaunting her fabulously fit body by the ocean. The 48-year-old also revealed that she will have a special wellness-influencing role…and more surprises are in store, from her colleagues at Goop. Read on for 5 key points about what she has planned, and to see if you might want to climb aboard—and for a look at the photos that might make anyone feel like a celeb. 1 Paltrow Will be Celebrity's New "Well-Being Advisor" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)"I am always happiest by, in or on the sea! In 2022 my @goop team and I are going to join @celebritycruises on their new ship, Celebrity Beyond," Paltrow captioned her Instagram snap. "I'll be behind the scenes, working on some special projects, as Celebrity's new Well-being Advisor. My team @goop is curating programming and fitness kits to add to Celebrity's wellness the experience. I'm sworn to secrecy on the rest—keep an eye out for the details coming soon." Goop, of course, is Paltrow's wellness and e-commerce site that covers health, food, sexuality, beauty, travel and more—"from a place of curiosity and nonjudgment….We start hard conversations, crack open taboos, and look for connection and resonance everywhere we can find it," sometimes controversially, as a result. 2 What to Expect From the Cruise and Goop Gwyneth Paltrow attends the goop lab Special Screening in Los Angeles, California on January 21, 2020. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images)According to a press release, the VIP cruises (dubbed AquaClass) will enjoy wellness offerings from Goop, such as a fitness kit. The Goop team will also curate onboard wellness programming. Although no details were revealed at press time, previous Goop events and topics—at the In Goop Health At-Home Summit, for example—have included meditation and sleep workshops, live Q+As, exercise programs, nourishing food advice, and sensuality and beauty tutorials. 3 The Cruise Ship Is Designed to Make You Feel Like a Celebrity Indeed Celebrity CruisesAccording to Celebrity, their newest vessel is an architectural and design masterpiece. The ship is longer than most, "to create even more room for incredible outdoor spaces." For example, there is a new two-story Sunset Bar designed world-famous designer Nate Berkus as well as a redesigned Rooftop Garden courtesy of British interior designer Kelly Hoppen, "that brings you closer than ever to the water's edge." "With Celebrity Beyond, we saw an opportunity to take the extraordinary features of Celebrity Edge—like the focus on the connection with the ocean and the grand spaces—and really amplify them," Richard Fain, chairman of Royal Caribbean Group, parent company of Celebrity Cruises, said in a statement. "We focused on providing more openness, height and spaciousness throughout the ship's most popular spaces. The end result is a next generation ship that embodies the intersection of architecture and design." 4 The Retreat Is a Resort Inside of a Resort Celebrity CruisesThe Retreat is the most luxurious part of the ship. "Every guest not only enjoys stunning suite accommodations but also private dining, exclusive spaces, and a long lineup of services and amenities," they promise. "As a guest of The Retreat on Celebrity Beyond, you'll have your choice of stunning suite accommodations, including our two-story Edge Villas with outdoor plunge pools, and our Iconic Suites, the largest in our fleet, featuring views as amazing as the captain's." Other amenities include eXhale® bedding, king-sized CashmereTM mattresses designed exclusively for Celebrity, and plush Frette robes and slippers. 5 All-Aboard for the First Sailing? Paltrow arrives at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)The Celebrity Beyond will embark on its first journey April 27, 2022, for a 10-night Western European cruise stopping in Bordeaux, Lisbon Seville, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona from Southampton. Paltrow, as a matter of fact, loves Spain. "It is so different from the United States. It seemed to have a history, and the buildings are years and years and years old," she once told the Today Show. "Also, the way people live over there. They seem to enjoy life a little bit more. They aren't running around as much as in New York. They enjoy time with the family."

  • Paul Casey goes for rare three-peat at Valspar Championship

    Paul Casey has just 3 PGA Tour titles to his credit but he's won the last two editions at Innisbrook Resort and is going for a three-peat.

  • England's Casey seeks third win in a row at PGA Valspar

    England's Paul Casey chases a third consecutive Valspar Championship victory starting Thursday, but it has been two years since he teed off in the US PGA Tour event.

  • Michael B. Jordan and the cast of 'Tom Clancy's Without Remorse' on representation in Hollywood

    Michael B. Jordan, Jodie Turner-Smith and the cast of Tom Clancy's Without Remorse talk to Yahoo Entertainment about adapting the best-selling novel into a modern film. The cast also discusses representation in Hollywood. "Inclusion on all fronts is important. Entertainment should represent everybody, because everybody watches entertainment," says co-star, Lauren London.

  • India's COVID-19 emergency is wake-up call to Africa -AU health chief

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -The raging state of the COVID-19 pandemic is India is a wake-up call for Africa that its governments and citizens must not let their guards down, the African Union's disease control agency warned on Thursday. African nations generally do not have sufficient numbers of health care workers, hospital beds, oxygen supplies, and the continent of 1.3 billion would be even more overwhelmed than India if cases surged in a similar way, said John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. "We are watching with total disbelief...What is happening in India cannot be ignored by our continent," he told reporters.

  • Biden won't get all his tax increases through Congress. Here's what Morgan Stanley thinks is possible.

    President Joe Biden has proposed boosting corporate tax rates up to 28% and several other rates up to 39.6%. Morgan Stanley sees just one as likely.

  • Questlove Shares Playlist of Every Song He Played During the Oscars (EXCLUSIVE)

    Thirty six hours or so after he finished his stint as the Academy Awards’ first DJ-as-orchestra, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, the show’s musical director, has posted a 144-track playlist including every single song he played during the three-plus-hour-long Oscars ceremony this year. Unfortunately, it does not include the music that he and the Roots recorded paying […]

  • Gillibrand eyes NDAA for military sexual assault revamp

    Sen. Joni Ernst has now teamed up with Gillibrand to champion the reform.

  • 2021 NFL draft: With his rare gifts, Florida TE Kyle Pitts is truly a unicorn

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft is nearly complete.

  • Paul Casey ‘sick of it’, is doing things necessary to get past COVID-19

    Paul Casey, who says he got the COVID vaccine in Arizona, said he can relate to the urgency to return to our former way of life.

  • Justin Bieber dreadlocks backlash is latest in string of cultural appropriation accusations

    The 27-year-old singer, who has portrayed himself as older and wiser in recent years amid his sobriety and marriage, debuted dreadlocks this week.

  • Congressman Mondaire Jones accuses GOP of blocking progress

    President Joe Biden unveiled his American Families Plan during an address Wednesday to a joint session of Congress and urged lawmakers to pass the Equality Act, which would expand protections for LGBTQ Americans at work as well as in housing and health care. Representative Mondaire Jones, a Democrat from New York, joined CBSN to explain why he believes Republicans are blocking the progress made by the Biden administration.