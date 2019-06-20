Melissa Rycroft of ‘Bachelor’ catches illness in Dominican Republic

Former Bachelor star Melissa Rycroft is sick following a family trip to the Dominican Republic.

The former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader shared on Instagram earlier this week that she had been put on a liquid diet and was suffering from “severe cramping.” Subsequent posts showed Rycroft recovering at home with her family.

“It has lasted for over a week, and she’s currently getting tested for possible parasites and any other infections,” a representative for Rycroft told ET.

At least nine American tourists have died due to illnesses they have picked up in the Dominican Republican in the past year alone. Many others, who were more fortunate, were sickened but recovered.

Earlier this week, a Virginia woman was hospitalized while on her honeymoon in Punta Cana at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana. The bride, Skylar Martin, said that she and her new husband had read cautionary articles about traveling to the Dominican Republic but decided to proceed with their trip anyway.

“I’ve had infections before, I’ve had stomach viruses, food poisoning…this was just something that if I hadn’t been in good health could have been really, really dangerous,” Martin said of her illness, adding that she and her husband ate more or less the same things, although he did not fall ill.

While Martin was lucky, other American tourists have died on the island this year. One Arizona man was said to have been seen foaming “something green” from his mouth after his death there.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that travelers to the Dominican Republican should avoid cat or dog bites due to the chance of contracting rabies. The CDC recommends that U.S. visitors also be up to date on their immunizations, including Hepatitis A and typhoid, and also recommends preventative measures against contracting Hepatitis B, cholera, malaria and rabies during their travels.

Rycroft appeared on the 13th season of The Bachelor and won the reality show contest, although her relationship with that show’s bachelor, Jason Mesnick, didn’t last long. She then reunited with an old flame, Tye Strickland, and the couple soon married. They have two sons and a daughter and live in the Dallas area.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.



