Melania Trump Will ‘Definitely Have A Role’ In Her Husband’s Re-Election Campaign, But Is ‘Very Selective’

As Donald Trump prepares for the upcoming Presidential elections, one major figure, his wife, Melania Trump, has been conspicuously absent. Her role in the campaign is unclear, as Melania has missed many of her husband's events and rallies, such as his Super Tuesday victory party.

Donald previously stated that Melania would be more active "at the appropriate time." The former first lady recently told MAGA to "stay tuned" after being asked about her potential return to the campaign trail.

Melania Trump Is 'Very Selective And Methodical In What She Wants To Do'

Donald Trump is currently working his way towards the next US Presidential election, and his campaigns are in full swing. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been conspicuously absent from his campaign events so far.

According to sources close to the former president's team, it's still unclear whether Melania's level of participation will change anytime soon.

An insider told CNN, "She'll definitely have a role, but in terms of what that is, I don't know. It is her decision on how much or how little she will be campaigning."

Multiple sources claim that, for now, there are no hints that the Slovenian-born model will play a more active role. However, they also mentioned that Melania could change at any time and campaign harder for her husband.

Another source close to Donald said, "She is very selective and methodical in what she wants to do and how she presents herself. She is very decisive with these things and knows they have a lot of intended and unintended consequences."

She's Missed Several Of Donald Trump's Events

Since Trump began working on his election campaign, Melania has noticeably distanced herself from his rallies and events.

She was reportedly not present during his Super Tuesday victory speech, one of the biggest events of Donald's campaign, which caused a lot of controversy among his MAGA supporters.

Only some of Donald's kids, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump, were present, and the businessman thanked them during his speech at the party.

Since Donald started his re-election bid, Melania has only made two formal public appearances. The latest was last week when she accompanied her husband to vote in the Florida presidential primary.

After she and her husband cast their votes, Melania was asked by a reporter about her potential return to the campaign trail, and she replied, "Stay tuned."

Melania Trump Joined Her Husband To Host Hungarian Prime Minister

Before the Florida presidential primary, Melania showed support for her husband by joining him to host a formal dinner for the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, who has become primarily known for championing what he terms 'illiberal democracy,' complete with limits on LGBTQ+ rights and immigration.

The former first lady, donning an all-white pantsuit, looked surprised when the autocratic leader gave her a large bouquet of flowers, as seen in a video of her posted on his Instagram Stories, with the caption, "Pretty Woman."

Among the other videos shared on Orbán's IG Stories was a clip of a framed Time Magazine cover of Trump, a shot of the American flag, a Trump-branded water bottle, and a massive portrait of the Republican presidential hopeful. Orbán also shared footage of his meeting with Trump and his staff.

Donald Trump Has Commented On His Wife's Absence From His Campaign Trail

Donald has previously spoken about Melania's activity and promised she'll join the campaign trail soon.

During an interview with NBC's Kristen Welker, he said, "She loves our country very much. At the appropriate time, she'll be out there."

Last year, the businessman also spoke to Megyn Kelly on her podcast and said the curiosity about her participation in the trial is alluring in its own way.

He noted, "I think part of the beauty is that mystery. She's introspective and she's confident, she doesn't need to be interviewed by you to get ripped apart for no reason."

Donald also emphasized that Melania has no reason to be at the forefront of his campaign activity. He added, "She doesn't need to be out there. She's got confidence, she has a lot of self-confidence."

Melania Trump Is Deliberate With Events And Appearances

Sources also told CNN that Melania is "intentional" about her public appearances and level of involvement in political events.

This level of care is evident from the occasions Melania chooses to attend, like the naturalization event at the National Archives in Washington, DC, in December.

At the event, Melania gave a rare speech about her personal experience of becoming a full US citizen. She said, "My personal experience of traversing the challenges of the immigration process opened my eyes to the harsh realities people face, including you who try to become US citizens."

The speech was notable because of Donald's loud stance against immigration in the US. Another noteworthy event Melania attended was Rosalynn Carter's funeral, where she was seen with other former US First Ladies.