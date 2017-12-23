Meghan Trainor is engaged!

Meghan Trainor's song "Dear Future Husband" has new meaning as of last night! On Friday, her 24th birthday, the pop singer got engaged to boyfriend Daryl Sabara, and the whole magical scene was captured on video for us to swoon over.

Trainor and 25-year-old Sabara, who you may recognize from his starring role in Spy Kids, have been dating since July 2016, and we've never had any doubts that they're totally smitten with each other—just check out their long history of sweet Instagrams!

The lovebirds took their relationship to the next level on Friday, when Sabara swept Trainor off her feet, proposing in the middle of a beautiful holiday light display as their friends and family watched. Trainor posted a video of the magical moment on Instagram, writing, "I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends."

She wasn't done gushing, yet though: "I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy! Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess."

This scene truly looks like it's out of a Christmas movie—without any of the corny dialogue.

Congrats to Trainor and Sabara! We're betting this was a birthday she'll always remember.