Meghan McCain on leaving ‘The View’: ‘I don’t miss it at all'

Meghan McCain left The View in August — and doesn't miss it. (Photo: Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images)

Meghan McCain does not miss The View.

Though only gone from the ABC talk show for a month — technically nine shows — the co-host known for her conservative commentary says in a new interview that she doesn't regret her decision to quit.

"What I said on The View was true," McCain told the Daily Mail. "I just didn't feel like moving back to New York was the right choice for me. And it was a really hard decision, but, I feel really good about it now and I don't miss it at all."

She said it stemmed from an "existential crisis" she had after the death of her late father, Sen. John McCain, in 2018, which led her to hone in on the important things in her life. So after having her first child, Liberty, last September in Washington, D.C. — where she and husband Ben Domenech were for the pandemic — she decided she didn't want to leave and return to NYC where The View tapes.

"When I think about where I want Liberty to take her first steps and her first words, I just have this wonderful life here that I felt ultimately like I didn't want to leave," she explained.

McCain, who had a special episode dedicated to her exit, said she was "really happy" to exit the chat show "on my own terms because a lot of people get fired from that show."

She continued, "I was happy that I got to make the decision and be in control of my own life. And, you know, The View was and is incredible and gave me so much. I don't feel anything negative about it. But I also really pride myself in life on knowing when to hold them and when to fold them, like I'm such a gambler."

Since McCain left the show in early August, she announced new projects, including an audio-only memoir, Bad Republican, about her The View, exit and motherhood. She will also start writing a column for the news outlet that was interviewing her, which debuts next week. She's also producing the Lifetime movie Don't Sweat The Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story starring Heather Locklear.

"I like change. I like trying new things," she said, adding, "After The View ... I really want to do things that I think are meaningful and impactful and make me happy."

The View returned for its 25th Season on Sept. 7 with co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines — and guest co-host CNN reporter Ana Navarro-Cárdenas making appearances throughout.

Executive producer Brian Teta said in a statement earlier this month they're in no rush to replace McCain, explaining, "This is such an important seat for us to fill at the table so we're going to 'take a little time' to make sure we find the right fit. It goes back to [creator] Barbara Walters's original direction — different women with different views. It's essential that the audience can relate to different points of view at our table."