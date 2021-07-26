Heather Locklear Makes TV Return With New Lifetime Biopic Produced by Meghan McCain

Heather Locklear is heading back to the small screen.

The Melrose Place alum, 59, will star in Lifetime's upcoming made-for-television film based on Don't Sweat the Small Stuff, a book series co-authored by Kristine Carlson and her husband, Dr. Richard Carlson. The movie, titled Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story, follows Kristine (Locklear) as her world crumbles after the unexpected death of her spouse (Jason MacDonald).

Meghan McCain serves as an executive producer on the project, which marks her first major endeavor after recently announcing her exit from The View.

Candace Cameron Bure's 22-year-old daughter, Natasha Bure, and Emily Rose round out the cast.

"I am beyond excited and honored to be partnering with @lifetimetv and @kristine_carlson to executive produce the legendary Don't Sweat the Small Stuff book into a Lifetime film with icon @HeatherLocklear starring as Kristine," McCain, 36, wrote on Instagram Monday. "This book helped me through my own journey in grief and loss with inspiration from Kristine and the Don't Sweat the Small Stuff story."

The TV personality continued, "I can't wait to continue on this journey with the creation of this movie and to be given the opportunity to share it with all of you and be a part of the "Don't Sweat the Small Stuff" family. I know this movie, like the book is going to help and inspire so many people and there is no better time than now for it to be made!"

Days before Lifetime announced the project, Locklear posted a photo of her "summer reading" on Instagram. Multiple books from the Don't Sweat the Small Stuff series were featured in the shot. Locklear also shared a post featuring workout pieces from the Don't Sweat the Small Stuff brand.

Locklear is best known for starring on Melrose Place as Amanda Woodward, Spin City as Caitlin Moore and Dynasty as Sammy Jo Dean Carrington. Her last TV appearances occurred in 2017 on Too Close to Home and Fresh Off the Boat.

After a turbulent time, Locklear celebrated her sobriety last year. "She is doing great and looks great," a friend of the star told PEOPLE at the time. "She's strong and clear-headed and she's thoughtful about others."

Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story will be filmed in Nashville. It is expected to premiere on Lifetime later this year.