Meghan McCain says airline who forced woman to cover her outfit singled her out 'because of her body and her race'

The co-hosts of The View are speaking out after a woman accused American Airlines of racism and body-shaming for being asked to cover up her outfit before a recent flight with her son.

Dr. Tisha Rowe tweeted about the incident after her flight on June 30th, and it quickly made headlines:

Here is what i was wearing when @AmericanAir asked me to deplane for a talk. At which point I was asked to “cover up”. When defending my outfit I was threatened with not getting back on the flight unless I walked down the aisle wrapped in a blanket. #notsofriendlyskies pic.twitter.com/AYQNNriLcq — Tisha Rowe MD, MBA (@tisharowemd) July 1, 2019

American Airlines apologized to Dr. Rowe. “We apologize to Dr. Rowe and her son for their experience, and have fully refunded their travel. We are proud to serve customers of all backgrounds,” said a spokesperson.

Co-host Joy Behar agreed with Dr. Rowe that the airline unfairly targeted her for her body type. “If she was a size 2 that would not have happened, in my opinion,” she said. “I think you can’t debate that American Airlines wasn’t singling her out because of her body and her race,” added panelist Meghan McCain.

Many viewers on Twitter agreed with the panel that the airline unfairly targeted Dr. Rowe:

it's ridiculous. And since when does an airline have the authority to tell a person what to wear? since she is not naked, what is the problem? she paid her ticket! — Elizabeth Smith (@nicholelizabet1) July 11, 2019

It wasn’t her outfit, it was the color of her skin. — eileen Stafford (@estafford1948) July 11, 2019

Additionally

How dressed up should you be for a plane ride when customs requires you to strip!

Phhssstt! — Kimmik Lyn (@KimmikLyn) July 11, 2019

Others disagreed, and thought the doctor’s wardrobe wasn’t appropriate for travel and that the airline didn’t do anything wrong:

As always I’m sure there is more to this stupid story. Always the ridiculous headline. Everyone is always apologizing. — LS1964 (@1964chicago) July 11, 2019

As a doctor, she should have known how to dress in public. The idea of empowering yourself by dressing how you want is fine but you have to use common sense. Otherwise, what’s to stop nudists from demanding to get on a plane wearing their birthday suits? — Halo Pinero (@HPinero) July 11, 2019

She was dressed very badly! — Winston (@PeeWeeWinston) July 11, 2019

Olivia Munn criticizes white men who complain about having to watch what they say:





Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.