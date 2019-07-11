    Meghan McCain says airline who forced woman to cover her outfit singled her out 'because of her body and her race'

    Todd Garrin

    The co-hosts of The View are speaking out after a woman accused American Airlines of racism and body-shaming for being asked to cover up her outfit before a recent flight with her son.

    Dr. Tisha Rowe tweeted about the incident after her flight on June 30th, and it quickly made headlines:

    American Airlines apologized to Dr. Rowe. “We apologize to Dr. Rowe and her son for their experience, and have fully refunded their travel. We are proud to serve customers of all backgrounds,” said a spokesperson.

    Co-host Joy Behar agreed with Dr. Rowe that the airline unfairly targeted her for her body type. “If she was a size 2 that would not have happened, in my opinion,” she said. “I think you can’t debate that American Airlines wasn’t singling her out because of her body and her race,” added panelist Meghan McCain.

    Many viewers on Twitter agreed with the panel that the airline unfairly targeted Dr. Rowe:

    Others disagreed, and thought the doctor’s wardrobe wasn’t appropriate for travel and that the airline didn’t do anything wrong:

