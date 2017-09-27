Meghan Markle's family: Who are they and are they trying to profit off her royal romance?

Everyone is obsessed with Meghan Markle these days, and with good reason. The actress and her royal boyfriend — Prince Harry, don’t cha know! — made their first public appearance this week, and the press has taken to breathlessly analyzing their every step, both public and private. And while the couple’s outlook is rosy, it seems the Suits actress, 36, is dealing with some challenges within her family — namely, those who seem to be attempting to profit off the high-profile relationship.

The latest news comes courtesy of a book proposal her half-sister, Samantha Grant, 51, is shopping

around. Grant is Markle’s half-sister from her father’s first marriage. According to Page Six, the tell-all — tentatively titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister — is said to be focused on race, as Markle is biracial (their father, Thomas Markle, is white.) According to the synopsis, Grant claims that her family was bigoted, while she was committed to proving that “there is no such thing as ‘color,’ only fear and hatred that people like my own grandmother were taught in the uneducated and insecurity-based pockets of America and the world.”

View photos Samantha Markle Grant, the half-sister of Meghan Markle, is writing a book about their family. In a previous interview with a tabloid, she called her sister “shallow” and a “social climber.” (Photo: Splash News) More

Grant’s proposal also highlights Markle’s struggle in the public eye once she was outed as Harry’s beloved, as the British press was pretty cutting about her biracial background. As Grant puts it in her proposal, “If only I could predict the media frenzy and racial slurs that would occur as a direct result of my beautiful baby sister possibly becoming the first biracial princess or duchess in royal history. Little did I know that I would stand looking back over my shoulder at how far we’ve come in the world towards true multiracial and multicultural appreciation, contrasted with how far we have to go in our evolution towards Dr. Martin Luther King’s Dream.”

Some of the coverage Grant is likely referring to includes a Daily Mail article that put the spotlight on Crenshaw, Calif., where Markle’s mother, Doria Radlan, has a home, and labeled Markle as “(Almost) Straight Outta Compton,” highlighting the area’s crime statistics over the years and referring to the area as “downtrodden” — which is untrue. Apparently, some of the press took issue with Markle’s mother being African-American and immediately dove into using outdated tropes to detail that side of her lineage.

But the truth is that Markle’s mother, at age 60, is pretty awesome.

As reported in Town & Country, Radlan and Markle are super close and have an idyllic mother-daughter relationship — so much so that Markle has credited Radlan as being the biggest influence in her life. Radlan often visits Markle on-set in Toronto, and the two make time for one another when schedules allow, often making trips in support of Markle’s philanthropic pursuits. And Radlan has her own busy schedule to attend to. In addition to being a yoga teacher, Radlan is also a licensed social worker — and she makes jewelry too.













Radlan and Markle’s dad, Thomas, 72, split when Markle was 6 years old. Thomas was a camera operator on Married With Children, a lighting director, and also worked on shows including General Hospital. He brought Meghan to the set, where she caught the acting bug. He’s also an Emmy winner, nabbing a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement in Design Excellence for a Daytime Drama Series. Thomas has reportedly met Harry and given approval of his daughter’s relationship.