Celebrities react to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah interview: Serena Williams, Gabrielle Union and more

A whopping 17 million Americans ended their weekends by tuning into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The audience was the second-largest of any non-sports program of the season on the broadcast networks, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (First place went to The Equalizer, which debuted in January, immediately after the Super Bowl.) It's particularly remarkable if you consider how many more people are likely to stream the interview after hearing about some of the revelations: that things got so bad Markle had thoughts of suicide, her husband was questioned about how dark their baby's skin would be — Markle's mother is Black — and that the couple's security was allegedly revoked despite threats.

Of course, celebrities were part of the massive audience, and they weighed in with their opinions of the sit-down. One of Markle's good friends, tennis star Serena Williams, led the way, applauding Markle for speaking out. She called the former Suits actress "my selfless friend" who lives her life with "empathy and compassion."

"I know first hand [sic] the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us," Williams wrote. "We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism."

Gabrielle Union specifically commented on Prince Harry's description of his current relationship with his older brother, Prince William: "space."

I felt this in my soul!! https://t.co/UEnGygLnz9 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) March 8, 2021

Comedian Sarah Silverman, retired tennis pro Billie Jean King, talk show host Andy Cohen and presidential inauguration poet Amanda Gorman were some of the others who offered their thoughts.

Harry should take Meghan’s last name — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) March 8, 2021

Among the revelations from the Meghan and Harry interview is Meghan’s struggle with mental health.



Her honesty will hopefully lead to more acceptance and more help for those who need it.



#OprahMeghanHarry — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) March 8, 2021

You know why Black women believe Meghan? Because we know exactly what micro aggressions look like. And how they slowly drive you insane. #OprahMeghanHarry — Nina Parker (@MzGossipGirl) March 8, 2021

Royalty is not a shield from the devastation and despair of racism. #MeghanMarkle — Be A King (@BerniceKing) March 8, 2021

Fully on the Sussex’s side here & so happy they made the break! Need more info about William - sounds really bad. Also - we need the return of the big Oprah interview — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 8, 2021

Meghan was the Crown's greatest opportunity for change, regeneration, and reconciliation in a new era. They didn't just maltreat her light--they missed out on it. — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) March 8, 2021

It’s true what Meghan Markle told @Oprah, we don’t know what goes on in people’s lives behind closed doors. That’s something we can all remember. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 8, 2021

Not surprised at all by what I’m hearing, just a sad reminder. — Matt James (@mattjames919) March 8, 2021

