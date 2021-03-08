Celebrities react to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah interview: Serena Williams, Gabrielle Union and more

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Raechal Shewfelt
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk with Oprah. (Photo: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk with Oprah. (Photo: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

A whopping 17 million Americans ended their weekends by tuning into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The audience was the second-largest of any non-sports program of the season on the broadcast networks, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (First place went to The Equalizer, which debuted in January, immediately after the Super Bowl.) It's particularly remarkable if you consider how many more people are likely to stream the interview after hearing about some of the revelations: that things got so bad Markle had thoughts of suicide, her husband was questioned about how dark their baby's skin would be — Markle's mother is Black — and that the couple's security was allegedly revoked despite threats.

Of course, celebrities were part of the massive audience, and they weighed in with their opinions of the sit-down. One of Markle's good friends, tennis star Serena Williams, led the way, applauding Markle for speaking out. She called the former Suits actress "my selfless friend" who lives her life with "empathy and compassion."

"I know first hand [sic] the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us," Williams wrote. "We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism."

Gabrielle Union specifically commented on Prince Harry's description of his current relationship with his older brother, Prince William: "space."

Comedian Sarah Silverman, retired tennis pro Billie Jean King, talk show host Andy Cohen and presidential inauguration poet Amanda Gorman were some of the others who offered their thoughts.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Leslie Jordan (@thelesliejordan)

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories