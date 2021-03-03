Hilary Duff says the death of the 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot was 'a big disappointment'

Hilary Duff promotes the Lizzie McGuire reboot on 2019. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Hilary Duff wanted to reprise her starring role in Lizzie McGuire just as much as fans wanted it.

"It was a big disappointment, obviously," Duff said Wednesday on Good Morning America. "I will forever be grateful for the two episodes that we did shoot. It was a really special two weeks of my life."

Duff explained in December that a planned revival of the Disney show, which she starred in when she was a teenager, would not move forward after all.

Her statement followed the network's firing of showrunner Terri Minsky, the creator of the original Disney Channel hit.

Still, Duff offered her thoughts on where her character would be today, about to turn 30.

"I think she would be quirky, I think that she would struggle with confidence, but I think at the end of the day, she finds her footing," Duff said. "That's what’s so lovely about her, and that's what is so relatable, is that she doesn't have all the answers right away, but she's on the right path."

Duff also talked about filming the final season of her latest series, Younger, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was definitely a challenge at times," she said. "There was a couple scares where we had to like quarantine and luckily, not too many people got sick and no one got seriously sick."

Still, Duff has plenty planned. She's written a children's book dedicated to her 2-year-old daughter Banks, which is out March 23. She's also expecting a baby, her third, with husband Matthew Koma. She shares son Luca, 8, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

