  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dolly Parton urges 'all the cowards out there' to get COVID-19 vaccine: 'Get out there and get your shot'

Raechal Shewfelt
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dolly Parton changed the lyrics to her hit "Jolene" Tuesday as she received the COVID-19 vaccine: "Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine/I’m begging of you, please, don’t hesitate." The next chorus ended with the words, "Cause once you're dead, then that's a bit too late."

The country star sang it on camera as her shot was administered by her friend Dr. Naji Abumrad at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

Parton joked around during the 4-minute video she shared, and she sent a (rhyming) message to "all of you cowards out there: Don't be such a chicken squat. Get out there and get your shot."

The 75-year-old has been a big supporter of a vaccine from the start of the pandemic. In November, Moderna cited her $1 million donation through the Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund in a report about their vaccine's effectiveness. So it made sense that she captioned her video, "Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine."

Parton had said just last month that she was waiting for her dose, because she didn't want people to think she was receiving special treatment. "I'm not going to get mine until some more people get theirs," she told the Associated Press. "I don't want it to look like I'm jumping the line just because I donated money. I'm very funny about that. I'm going to get mine, though, but I'm going to wait."

Of course, when she did sit down for the shot, she was fancy, wearing a sparkly dress with cutouts, and as Dolly as ever.

She teased Abumrad that he was working too slowly: "Well, it didn't take this long to film 9 to 5."

And she initially balked at the idea of wearing a bandage, because it would "mess up my beauty mark."

Parton was vaccinated on the same day that President Biden said that he expects the U.S. to take delivery of enough vaccine for every adult in the country by the end of May. He also announced that drugmaker Merck will help produce the newly approved vaccine from its competitor, Johnson and Johnson, to make more of it available.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Watch Dolly Parton Get Her Covid Vaccination and Implore ‘Cowards’ to Get Theirs

    "I'm old enough to get it, and I'm smart enough to get it," the country legend said of the Moderna shot

  • Chris D’Elia Accused of Soliciting Nude Pictures From 17-Year-Old

    Comedian Chris D’Elia was sued on Tuesday for allegedly soliciting nude photos from a 17-year-old girl. According to the complaint, filed in federal court in Los Angeles, D’Elia sought and received more than 100 explicit images and videos from the girl over the course of several months. The suit also says he had urged the […]

  • Heads Up: Target Will Not Be Open on Easter Sunday This Year

    Here’s where you can shop instead.

  • Golden Globes complete winners list: 'Nomadland,' Chadwick Boseman, 'Borat,' 'The Crown' win trophies

    The 78th annual Golden Globes honored Hollywood's best movies and TV shows Sunday. Who won big at NBC's bicoastal awards show?

  • Dolly Parton Received Her COVID-19 Vaccine, After Previously Donating $1 Million to Fund Development

    "Don't be such a chicken squat, get out there, and get your shot."

  • Meet the new contestants for season five of 'The Masked Singer'

    Season five of "The Masked Singer" will premiere on March 10 - here's who you will see competing for the crown.

  • Gal Gadot Teamed Her Golden Globes Look (and Baby Bump!) with 90+ Carats of Tiffany & Co. Jewels

    The centerpiece of the expectant star's "angelic" look was an eye-catching emerald-cut pendant from the Tiffany Blue Book Collection

  • Hugh Grant Cast as Villain in ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Film

    Hugh Grant has been cast as the villain in Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley’s untitled “Dungeons & Dragons” film adaptation. Grant will play the main antagonist in the film, which is being jointly produced and financed by eOne and Paramount. Sophia Lillis, known for her work in “Uncle Frank,” the “It” films and Netflix’s […]

  • The Next COVID-19 Nightmare for People of Color Is Proving They Got the Shot

    Octavio Jones/GettyAs we near the one-year anniversary of stay-at-home orders in the United States, COVID-19 vaccine distribution has begun, albeit in rather messy fashion. In the U.S. to date, over 49 million people have received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and over 24 million have received their second dose as well, according to the CDC. Despite promises of smooth and widespread vaccine distribution from the Trump administration in the fall of last year, the vast majority of vaccinations have only been administered under the direction of President Biden’s COVID-19 Task Force. And stories of people skipping the line, political favoritism, and wealthy individuals gaming the system continue to taint the process nationwide.Soon, though, with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on the way, anyone who wants to get a vaccine will (in theory) be able to get one—if their job and other circumstances permit. This, in turn, has led technocrats to recommend the use of vaccine passport apps to enable safe re-opening of public spaces by this summer. This isn’t the first time app-based solutions have been recommended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact-tracing apps first hit the digital marketplace by the summer of last year, yet have struggled to find their feet in part due to issues regarding privacy and surveillance—issues that vaccine passport apps share as well.Anti-Vaxxers Melt Down Over Vaccinated People Giving BloodHowever, concerns regarding privacy rights are not a luxury that all can afford, including the socioeconomically disadvantaged, racial and ethnic minorities, immigrants and refugees, and the formerly incarcerated—all of whom have historically been over-surveilled by the government. No matter the slew of assurances from tech giants, vaccine app adoption will continue to encounter hesitancy among marginalized communities where individuals have routinely been forced to renounce their right to privacy, often in order to qualify for government assistance or in the name of public safety. Ignoring this “poverty of privacy rights” means ignoring a sizable subset of the population who are less willing to give up what privacy they have left, less trusting of institutional authorities, and less likely to be afforded equitable healthcare to receive the vaccine in the first place.Equity in vaccine distribution is a major hurdle to achieving herd immunity—a hurdle even for those who are already eligible. Low-income communities, communities of color, and immigrants are thus far among the least likely to have received the vaccine, and yet have been more likely not only to get sick with COVID-19 but to die from it, too. Adequate access to health care remains a barrier, and the ability to schedule and show up for a vaccination appointment remains contingent on internet access, flexibility from employers, and reliable transportation.Additionally, vaccine hesitancy that exists in subsets of these communities is due both to a long history of systemic discrimination and abuse by medical institutions—such as the U.S. Public Health Service Syphilis Study at Tuskegee and forced sterilization of Black, Latina, and Indigeneous women across the country—and to ongoing disparities in quality of care for minority groups in health-care settings today. Misinformation campaigns by anti-vaxxers have also specifically targeted these communities, exacerbating the situation further.In response to such hesitancy, one might argue that uptake may improve if individuals are unable to participate in indoor activities, such as going to the grocery store or movie theater, without a vaccine passport app in hand. And such an argument wouldn’t be without precedent. For instance, SB-277 in California outlawed personal exemptions from vaccination requirements for entry into both private and public schools following the 2015 Disneyland measles outbreak. And under immigration laws, the Department of Homeland Security mandates that those entering the U.S. for the first time or current foreign nationals applying for residency must be vaccinated based on recommendations from the Department of Health and Human Services. Required immunization “cards” for commercial travel have also existed for quite some time, and the evolution to developing an “e-vaccination certificate” system for travel post-pandemic is unsurprising. Though vaccinated individuals currently receive a CDC-issued paper COVID-19 vaccine record, plans are already underway in the private sector to attempt a nationwide app for immunization status.Black Doctors Try to Get Through to Vaccine ResistersHowever, while the public may support some form of vaccination verification to enable safer participation in indoor activities, a recent survey by Brookings pointed to concern that apps have a higher potential for violations of privacy and civil liberties than paper cards, particularly since U.S. law does little to protect against discrimination based on proof of immunity. Additionally, not only would these apps face challenges in terms of varying enforcement mechanisms, e.g. entering a school versus a grocery store, but aforementioned hesitancy—with respect to both vaccination and app adoption—remains a major obstacle to overcome. Countering vaccine misinformation and distrust of public health authorities, as well as ensuring privacy protections, will be an ongoing battle. Furthermore, even those who want to use a vaccine passport app may not be able to because of limited access to smartphones.Ultimately, relying solely on vaccine passport apps to reopen society will translate primarily into privileged communities being afforded a return to normalcy. Such apps can be of use in very limited circumstances, like commercial air travel, but these efforts are essentially trivial to the more pressing consideration of vaccinating the general public equitably. The focus must remain on addressing the underlying concerns of marginalized communities by improving government engagement with community leaders to promote vaccine accessibility and uptake and providing alternatives to signing up for vaccine appointments for those without smartphone or Internet access (like landline phone and mail-in scheduling).Concentrating on vaccine passport apps as a silver bullet for getting back to normal is a mistake so long as an equitable vaccine rollout remains out of reach, and marginalized communities continue to be left behind.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • COVID-19 vaccine doses will be administered 16 weeks apart in B.C.

    Vaccine doses for the Pfzier-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be administered 16 weeks, or four months, apart in British Columbia.

  • COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy plummets among Black and Latino Americans — but not white Republicans

    As the United States adds another COVID-19 vaccine to its arsenal and ramps up its distribution drive, potentially pushing the country closer toward herd immunity, concerns about vaccine hesitancy among the population remain. But overall, it seems, people are growing increasingly comfortable with getting a shot. Data from the KFF Vaccine Monitor shows 55 percent of Americans have either already received a vaccine dose or plan on getting one as soon as possible, Axios reports. For context, back in December only 34 percent of people said they were prepared for inoculation without hesitation. The increase there appears to correlate with a decline in the number of people who are in the "wait and see" camp, especially because the number of surefire holdouts has remained steady. And even if folks in the latter group don't ever change their minds, Axios notes, herd immunity is feasible. The share of Americans who say they won’t get vaccinated is now small enough that the U.S. should be able to reach herd immunity even if the most reluctant people don’t change their minds, according to polling. https://t.co/xJ3UNVDFYf — Axios (@axios) March 1, 2021 Additionally, while much has been made about hesitancy, driven by historical distrust in the U.S. health care system, among communities of color, Black and Latino Americans have rapidly and consistently joined the ranks of people who want a shot, polling conducted by Civiqs between November and February shows, per Axios. Overall, white Americans are now less likely to get vaccinated, and the stance is largely split along party lines. Black vax hesitancy makes headlines, but the most reluctant group by far is white Republicans--a much larger group. https://t.co/WPqjSlHNpt pic.twitter.com/ytKlpOSQv4 — Deen Freelon (@dfreelon) March 1, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe biggest jazz star you've never heard ofWill COVID-19 wind up saving lives?The Trump administration reportedly quietly funded Operation Warp Speed with money set aside for hospitals

  • Report: Dolphins to release LB Kyle Van Noy

    Report: Dolphins to release LB Kyle Van Noy

  • How to commit to a life of allyship: 'create an actual home in your life for your allyship'

    Here are 5 actionable ways to commit to the Yahoo Allyship Pledge: 5 Day Challenge with Frederick Joseph

  • Why Meghan Markle Wore Princess Diana’s Bracelet for Interview with Oprah Winfrey

    The Duchess of Sussex also made a meaningful style choice with her Armani dress

  • ‘Degrassi’ Actor Jahmil French Dies at 29

    Jahmil French, who played Dave Turner on “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” died on Monday, his agent Gabrielle Kachman confirmed to Variety. He was 29. “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of a dear friend and client Jahmil French,” she said in a statement. “He will be remembered by many for […]

  • Patti Smith to Celebrate Bob Dylan’s 80th Birthday at Outdoor Spring Festival

    Upstate New York's Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will host outdoor performances and panels in May

  • Fox News Hires Former Trump White House Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany

    Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany joined Fox News as an on-air contributor, the network announced Tuesday. While interviewing McEnany on her show “The Faulkner Focus,” Harris Faulkner welcomed her to the “Fox family” and added, “We will be seeing much more of her in the future.” McEnany, who previous served as a commentator on rival CNN, is the latest Trump official to join Fox News. Last month, former Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow launched a daily afternoon show on Fox Business. Also Read: Fox News' Dana Perino Says It's 'So Wrong' Not to Hire Trump Administration Alumni (Video) This exact circumstance was predicted months ago. In January, a Forbes executive warned companies against hiring McEnany, Kellyanne Conway, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and other former spokespeople for the Trump White House: “Let it be known to the business world: Hire any of Trump’s fellow fabulists above, and Forbes will assume that everything your company or firm talks about is a lie,” Forbes Chief Content Officer Randall Lane wrote at the time. “We’re going to scrutinize, double-check, investigate with the same skepticism we’d approach a Trump tweet. Want to ensure the world’s biggest business media brand approaches you as a potential funnel of disinformation? Then hire away.” That, in turn, led to days of coverage, on Fox News and elsewhere, about whether it was appropriate to use a person’s employment history in a previous administration against them going forward. After airing the first part of her interview with Kayleigh McEnany, Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner makes this announcement: "It is my distinct pleasure today to welcome Kayleigh Mcenany to the Fox family. We'll be seeing much more of her in the future." pic.twitter.com/qB5VUKZa3L — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 2, 2021 Read original story Fox News Hires Former Trump White House Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany At TheWrap

  • This Eureka vacuum packs a powerful punch—and it's at its lowest price ever

    This Eureka vacuum sucked up just as much dirt as our favorite Roomba in testing—and it's more than $100 off right now.

  • Taylor Swift Slams Netflix, 'Ginny & Georgia' For 'Deeply Sexist Joke' About Her

    The star lashed back at the streaming service and its new show for a line that made fun of her dating life.

  • Exclusive: U.S. sanctions for Navalny poisoning may come on Tuesday - sources

    The United States is expected to impose sanctions to punish Russia for the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as early as Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter said. President Joe Biden's decision to impose sanctions for Navalny's poisoning reflects a harder stance than taken by his predecessor, Donald Trump, who let the incident last August pass without punitive U.S. action. The sources said on Monday on condition of anonymity that the United States was expected to act under two executive orders: 13661, which was issued after Russia's invasion of Crimea but provides broad authority to target Russian officials, and 13382, issued in 2005 to combat the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.