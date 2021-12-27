Meghan King confirms Cuffe Biden Owens split after 2 months of marriage: 'I am rattled'

Meghan King comments on Cuffe Biden Owens breakup for the first time. (Photo: Instagram)

Meghan King broke her silence regarding her split from President Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Owens. The newlyweds tied the knot in a surprise ceremony on Oct. 11, which was attended by the president and First Lady Jill Biden.

"I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage," King, 37, wrote on her Instagram story on Monday. "I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out."

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star added, "I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams. At the time I ask for your grave and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family."

King shares three kids, daughter Aspen, 5, and 3-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes, with ex-husband Jim Edmonds. They served as the wedding party.

It's unclear what led to King and Owens's split, but their relationship moved quickly. The reality star told Brides they met on a dating app before texting for "a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke."

"By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together," the podcaster added. "We didn't leave each other's side for weeks."

The pair went public with their romance in September and got married in a "small, family wedding" weeks later at his family home in Pennsylvania. Owens is an attorney based in Los Angeles and the son of the president's sister and close advisor, Valerie Owens.

"Our wedding was about two things for us," King told Brides magazine. "Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That's it."

This is King's third marriage.

