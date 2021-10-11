'RHOC' alum Meghan King marries President Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe, in 'small, family wedding'

Surprise! Meghan O'Toole King and Cuffe Biden Owens are married.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 37, and Owens, nephew of President Joe Biden, only went pubic with their relationship two weeks ago. The nuptials were announced on Monday by the White House as the president and First Lady Jill Biden attended the "small, family wedding" in Pennsylvania.

BIDEN FAMILY WEDDING TODAY: The President and the First Lady are attending a small, family wedding at the home of Valerie and Jack Owens. Their nephew, Cuffe Owens, is marrying Meghan O’Toole King. — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) October 11, 2021

A rep for King did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

King, who starred on Bravo's RHOC for three seasons, introduced fans to "my man" last month. Cuffe is a Los Angeles-based attorney and son of Valerie Owens, Biden's sister who is also one of his closest advisers. It's unclear how the couple met or how long they've been together.

This will be King's third marriage. She finalized her acrimonious divorce from Jim Edmonds earlier this year. The reality star shares three children — Aspen, 4, and 3-year-old twin sons, Hart and Hayes — with the former MLB star.