Megan Thee Stallion Sued by Cameraman Over Sexual Harassment Claim

A cameraman who formerly worked with Megan Thee Stallion has filed a lawsuit against the rapper alleging sexual harassment and other workplace related claims.

Emilio Garcia worked as a cameraman for the rapper from 2018 to 2023. He filed a complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday against Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, and her companies, Megan Thee Stallion Entertainment, Inc., Hot Girl Touring, LLC, and Roc Nation. The suit includes nine labor code violations, including harassment and hostile work environments.

Garcia alleges that Stallion had sex in a moving car which Garcia could not get out of while on tour in Spain in June 2022. The claim notes that Garcia “was embarrassed, mortified and offended throughout the whole ordeal.”

The day after the incident, the suit continues, Stallion asked whether Garcia had been in the car, and when he confirmed he was, she allegedly told him, “Don’t ever discuss what you saw.”

On the same trip, Garcia also claims that the rap star chastised Garcia for being fat and eating too much, calling him a “Fat Bitch” and telling him, “Spit your food out.”

The suit also alleges that Garcia was wrongfully compensated for the duration of his employment, writing that he was misclassified as an independent contractor, which allegedly deprived him of healthcare and overtime pay. He also claims he was routinely denied breaks for rests or meals.

In August 2022, the CEO of Roc Nation changed Garcia’s compensation structure from a $4,000 monthly rate to a pay-per-task system, which resulted in Garcia “earning significantly less, as the invoiced amounts did not accurately reflect the true time and effort dedicated to working for her,” the lawsuit states.

Garcia’s suit also claims that Stallion told him he could not work for anyone else, and was required to remain on 24/7 standby for the singer while on tour. Garcia’s contract was terminated in 2023, which he alleges was in retaliation for his complaints about this harassment and the failure to pay him properly.

“Plaintiff grapples with mounting anxiety, depression, and physical distress stemming from the toxic work environment, compounded by the trauma of unpaid work,” the lawsuit states.

A representative for Stallion did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

