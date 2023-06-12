Naomi Watts weds Billy Crudup, Megan Fox hits back at parenting criticism and more pop culture news you missed this weekend

Megan Fox spoke out against parenting criticism, Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup tied the knot and LaChanze earned a Tony for producing "Kimberly Akimbo." (Photo: Getty Images)

We get it: Your weekends are busy. Consider this a cheat sheet to help bring you up to speed on the entertainment news you might have missed.

Broadway's finest took the Tonys stage

Jodie Comer, Sean Hayes and Kimberly Akimbo were among the big winners at Sunday's Tony Awards.

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup tied the knot

Following speculation about their engagement earlier this year, the Gypsy co-stars made their marriage official. Watts posted photos from their low-key wedding on Instagram, declaring the pair "hitched."

Megan Fox hit back against claims about her parenting

The actress spoke out against politician Robby Starbuck, who alleged on Twitter that she forces her three kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, to wear "girl clothes." "Never use children as leverage or social currency," Fox posted on Instagram on Saturday. "Especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense." Meanwhile, Green told TMZ it was "a totally bogus story."

Garth Brooks said his new bar will serve Bud Light after backlash

The country star announced that his new Nashville bar will serve Bud Light after controversy erupted over the company's partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. In an interview with Billboard, Brooks said, "I want it to be a place you feel safe in. I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another. And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It's not our decision to make. Our thing is this: if you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you're an a**hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was a box-office machine

More than meets the eye, indeed. The latest Transformers installment knocked Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse off its pedestal, taking the top box-office spot with a $60.5 million haul.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon cut off Trump's Air

Following former President Donald Trump's use of an audio clip from their film Air in a new video, a spokesperson for the actors clarified that they "had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to and do not endorse or approve" the usage being "repurposed by the Trump campaign as a political advertisement."

Marlon Wayans beefed with United Airlines

On Friday the comedian accused the airline of "racism and classism" following a clash over his carry-on luggage.

Lizzo called for better air quality

At Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City on Friday night, the "Juice" singer used her time on stage to call for cleaner air following the Canadian wildfires that left New York, and much of the East Coast, in a yellow haze.

“In light of all the environmental events and disasters, we need to listen to our First Nations, Indigenous people of this country,” Lizzo said. "We need to listen to our water protectors because they’re trying to make sure we have land to live on ... because we love clean air."