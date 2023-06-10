Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup are married: 'Hitched'

Naomi Watts shared a photo from her wedding to Billy Crudup, who she previously worked with on the Netflix series "Gypsy" in 2017. (Photo: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup are officially married. On Saturday, Watts took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a white lace dress alongside her new husband. She captioned the image, "Hitched."

Celebrities gushed over the couple in the comments section. Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, "Yipeeeeeee!!!! Sending so much love!!" Justin Theroux, who worked with Watts on the film Mulholland Drive and directed Crudup in the 2007 film Dedication, added, "CONGRATS YOU TWO!!!!!!" Amy Sedaris added, "Wow! Congratulations I’m so happy about this You 2 are perfect together."

The Gypsy co-stars, who were first linked in 2017, sparked marriage rumors this week when Page Six spotted the duo wearing matching rings on Friday while heading to their apartment in New York City. Watts, notably, was also sporting the white gown she wore when she made the official Instagram announcement.

This is Watts and Crudup's first marriage. Both were in longterm relationships prior to getting together. Watts and actor Liev Schreiber split after 11 years together in 2016. The former couple shares two children. Crudup was previously in a relationship with Weeds actress Mary Louise Parker and shares one child with her. Prior to his romance with Watts, dated Claire Danes, who he worked with on the 2003 film Stage Beauty.

The couple has kept their relationship notoriously private. They made their red carpet debut just last year at the 2022 at the SAG Awards, donning matching black ensembles.

In April, Watts avoided answering questions about her engagement ring while on the Today show with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

"My eye is hurting. Do you see anything? There's like a big glint coming from some ring over here. I can't stop looking at it," said host Kotb of Watts' diamond sparkler. "It just struck me. It's beautiful."

The Ring star steered the conversation back to her health issues at the time.