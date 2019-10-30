Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp call off their engagement 8 years after first getting together: report

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp may not walk down the aisle together after all.

The couple, who have had an on-and-off relationship since 2011, have called off their engagement, according to Us Weekly.

The actress, 57, was photographed at the Governors Awards over the weekend without her engagement ring, which sparked rumors. Us Weekly was first to report their latest split with a source saying, “She’d had enough and ended [their engagement]. She has no regrets.”

Neither Ryan nor Mellencamp have made official statements on the report. A rep for Ryan did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

Ryan and Mellencamp weren’t exactly on the fast-track to the altar anyway. In August, she told InStyle. “Yes, I’m going to get married at some point. But for now this engagement thing is a state of grace."

The pair announced their engagement last November with a doodle created by the “Jack & Diane” singer, 68, who is also an artist.

But they have been hot and cold for years. They first started seeing each other in 2011 after his nearly two-decade marriage to Elaine Irwin, his third wife, ended. They were spotted together in NYC, where she lives, and on Martha’s Vineyard, where she has a summer home.

However, the low-key pair split in 2014 with sources citing the distance between them — as Mellencamp’s home base remained Indiana. While he briefly dated Christie Brinkley in the interim, he seemed hopeful that he would reunite with Ryan, telling Howard Stern after the split that Ryan was an “angel” and “we’ll see what happens.”

Another interview Mellencamp, a father of five, did with Stern in 2017 seemed to bring the pair back together. Two months after saying on air, “I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death,” the pair had reunited — and it was full steam ahead after that with their November 2018 engagement.

In Ryan’s recent interview with InStyle, she made it clear that while, yes, she was happy in her personal life, she had a full life beyond that.

"I’m focused on producing. I’m also teeing myself up to direct, and I’m working on a fun e-commerce project with some of my friends. But most of all, what I’m ambitious for in the 12 hours a day that I’m awake is my kids' happiness. I just am," she told the magazine, referring to her children, actor Jack Quaid, with ex-husband (and recently engaged) Dennis Quaid, and Daisy True Ryan, whom she adopted solo. "I’m either figuring out how to provide for them, figuring out how to say it right, figuring out all those mom things. I want them to be happy."

She added that she hated being put in a box, when it came to her career or age, saying life was is about “pivoting” and “recreating.” And she pivots again.

