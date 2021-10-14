Former child star Matthew Mindler intentionally overdosed on sodium nitrate: report

Our Idiot Brother child actor Matthew Mindler, seen here in 2011, died by suicide as a result of a sodium nitrate overdose. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Matthew Mindler — the former child star who appeared in 2011's Our Idiot Brother — died from sodium nitrate toxicity, according to a new report.

The 19-year-old was reported missing in late August during his first week of college at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, and his body was discovered days later, after a search. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office ruled his death a suicide, pending toxicology results.

According to TMZ, the results, which have not yet been made public, show he overdosed on sodium nitrate, a crystalline salt compound that is soluble in water.

A rep for the coroner's office tells Yahoo Entertainment that the report has not yet been released publicly.

The reported cause of death led to his mother, Monica Mindler, issuing a warning, via TMZ, about the danger of sodium nitrate. She said an internet search history showed Matthew had been researching the compound.

Monica said the amount he received was enough to kill four people.

She also said her intention in speaking out about its use in this fatal case is so it serves as a warning sign to others – of its potential intention — and hopefully save lives.

The heartbroken mom previously spoke about her son's crippling anxiety but said he seemed to be doing OK his first week of college. He was making friends and had interviewed for a job. They had plans to see each other in the days ahead.

Then on Aug. 24, he dropped out of sight, leaving his dorm — captured on camera — but was not heard from again. A team of 40 people combed the area and the former child star's body was found days later in a wooded area in nearby Manor Township.

In addition to landing his role in Our Idiot Brother with Paul Rudd and Elizabeth Banks, Mindler appeared in an episode of the soap opera As the World Turns. He stopped acting in 2016.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.