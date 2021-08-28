'Our Idiot Brother' star Matthew Mindler dies at 19 after being reported missing

Matthew Mindler and Paul Rudd in OUR IDIOT BROTHER (2011)

Our Idiot Brother actor Matthew Mindler has died at 19, multiple outlets are reporting.

Mindler had begun his freshman year at Millersville University earlier this month. He was reported missing on Tuesday, August 24, after his family notified authorities that he had not returned to class or his dorm room.

At the time of his disappearance, the Millersville University Twitter account shared, "Police are asking for help in finding 20-year-old Matthew Mindler, a first-year student from Hellertown, PA, who has been missing since Tuesday evening August 24, 2021. Matt was reported missing to University Police late last evening after he did not return to his room or return phone calls from his family. Matt was last seen walking from his residence hall, West Villages toward the Centennial Dr. parking lot area at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday night. He was wearing a white Millersville University hooded sweatshirt with black stripes on the arm."

Police are asking for help in finding 20-year-old Matthew Mindler, a first-year student from Hellertown, PA, who has been missing since Tuesday evening August 24, 2021. Matt was reported missing to University Police late last evening after he did not return to his room (cont'd)👇 pic.twitter.com/dgU2UOXlUm — Millersville University (@millersvilleu) August 26, 2021

On August 28, Mindler was found dead near the university following a search of the campus. No cause of death has thus far been revealed.

Daniel A. Wubah, President of Millersville University, issued a statement about Mindler’s passing.

"It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University," he wrote. "Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time."

Story continues

Mindler appeared in the 2011 film opposite Paul Rudd, as well as several short films and the soap opera As the World Turns. His last credit was the original 2016 pilot for Chad: An American Boy, which went to series on TBS in 2019 and stars Nasim Pedrad.

Video: Search underway for Matthew Mindler