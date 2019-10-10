    Matt Lauer rape accuser Brooke Nevils thanks supporters: 'I am truly grateful'

    Matt Lauer hosts "Today" on Nov. 1, 2017. (Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

    Brooke Nevils, the former NBC News employee who has accused Matt Lauer of rape, is thanking the women and men who have reached out to her in the wake of her telling her story.

    “I want to thank the many survivors who shared their stories with me today and offered their support,” Nevils wrote on social media. “It takes courage, and I am truly grateful.”

    Nevils told Ronan Farrow, for his upcoming book Catch and Kill, that Lauer raped her in his hotel room at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Variety reported the story Wednesday, citing excerpts from the yet-to-be published book. Though Nevils has not been named until now, her allegation, which she brought to NBC human resources in November 2017, is notably the one that led to Lauer being fired the next day.

    Lauer has denied the accusation against him. He said that he did have a sexual relationship with Nevils, but he insisted that it was consensual. “In a new book, it is alleged that an extramarital, but consensual, sexual encounter I have previously admitted having, was in fact an assault,” he said. “It is categorically false, ignores the facts, and defies common sense.”

    NBC News issued its own statement: “Matt Lauer’s conduct was appalling, horrific and reprehensible, as we said at the time. That’s why he was fired within 24 hours of us first learning of the complaint. Our hearts break again for our colleague.” Nevils also received support from former Today co-host Ann Curry.

    After Nevils thanked her supporters, many of them thanked her right back.

