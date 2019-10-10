Matt Lauer rape accuser Brooke Nevils thanks supporters: 'I am truly grateful'

Brooke Nevils, the former NBC News employee who has accused Matt Lauer of rape, is thanking the women and men who have reached out to her in the wake of her telling her story.

“I want to thank the many survivors who shared their stories with me today and offered their support,” Nevils wrote on social media. “It takes courage, and I am truly grateful.”

Nevils told Ronan Farrow, for his upcoming book Catch and Kill, that Lauer raped her in his hotel room at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Variety reported the story Wednesday, citing excerpts from the yet-to-be published book. Though Nevils has not been named until now, her allegation, which she brought to NBC human resources in November 2017, is notably the one that led to Lauer being fired the next day.

Lauer has denied the accusation against him. He said that he did have a sexual relationship with Nevils, but he insisted that it was consensual. “In a new book, it is alleged that an extramarital, but consensual, sexual encounter I have previously admitted having, was in fact an assault,” he said. “It is categorically false, ignores the facts, and defies common sense.”

NBC News issued its own statement: “Matt Lauer’s conduct was appalling, horrific and reprehensible, as we said at the time. That’s why he was fired within 24 hours of us first learning of the complaint. Our hearts break again for our colleague.” Nevils also received support from former Today co-host Ann Curry.

Brooke Nevils is a credible young woman of good character. She came to NBC News an eager and guileless 20-something, brimming with talent.



I believe she is telling the truth. And that breaks my heart. https://t.co/k4LT3MEh5Q — Ann Curry (@AnnCurry) October 9, 2019

After Nevils thanked her supporters, many of them thanked her right back.

Thank you for speaking out! For those of us raising daughters in this complicated world, your strong, courageous voice sets an example to these young women! I’ll pray for you, for strength during this difficult time. You are not alone! ❤️ — Purple Dalmation (@purpledalmation) October 10, 2019

I believe you. Thank you for your bravery. — Jill Krause (@babyrabies) October 10, 2019

You are a survivor AND an extraordinary woman ! Never let anyone get you down ... Easier said than done, but getting up and making a choice to think about the wonderful people in your life is vital! Thank you for your bravery ! Your candor ! ❤️ — Kate McNulty (@KateMcNulty14) October 10, 2019

I believe you and I am listening. — Derek Martz (@derek_martz) October 10, 2019

Thanks for sharing your story. It will help others. Change is coming. ❤️ — Scara 👻 Jordan (@jordantl) October 10, 2019

