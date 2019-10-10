Matt Lauer accuser Addie Collins Zinone slams his denial: His ‘attempts to slut-shame and rewrite history will not work’

Matt Lauer’s open letter is not sitting well with another one of his accusers, Addie Collins Zinone.

The former Today show host, 61, issued a lengthy denial to the rape allegation made against him by former NBC News producer Brooke Nevils in Ronan Farrow’s new book, Catch and Kill. In it, he called Nevils’s claim “categorically false,” saying their sexual encounters were “completely consensual.” As far as the other accusers who spoke to Farrow for the book, Lauer said in the statement, “For two years, the women with whom I had extramarital relationships have abandoned shared responsibility, and instead, shielded themselves from blame behind false allegations... They have done enormous damage in the process. And I will no longer provide them the shelter of my silence.”

After Nevils slammed his open letter, calling it “a case study in victim blaming,” Zinone — who claims Lauer coerced her into a month-long affair in 2000 when she was a 24-year-old Today show production assistant — spoke out as well to make clear that his “attempts to slut-shame and rewrite history will not work.”

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Zinone said, "I was deeply shocked and saddened by Matt Lauer's letter yesterday in response to Brooke's allegations of sexual assault. The seeming lack of contrition, misstatements, and threatening tone is an attempt to manipulate and control the narrative for his own gain. He is determined to undermine and tarnish the reputation of the brave women who courageously come forward. This is precisely why so many don't."

Pointing to a paragraph in Lauer’s letter about how he was speaking out despite being a “very private person,” she wrote, "Anyone who knows me will tell you I am a very private person. I had no desire to come out of the shadows from the pain his abuse of power inflicted on me in NBC's newsroom. I never had, nor do I have, anything to gain in telling my truth. In fact, I have everything to lose, but when I realized I was not alone, I was willing to lift the veil on that time to validate the accusations of others. I felt it was the right thing to do."

Zinone went on to say that she lived with tabloid “reporters from the National Enquirer hounding me over the years,” noting, “No one wants to be known for these issues, but after this story broke in Nov 2017, I decided I would no longer provide him the safety of my 17 years of silence, no matter the personal cost (which has been great, evidenced by every comment section under stories of my experience with him).” Though, she added, “Please do not confuse my willingness to speak up, however, with fearlessness. I'm petrified and humiliated that the world knows the intimate details of this experience.”

She then broke down “the facts” in her experience with Lauer.

“Here are the facts: I was a single 24-year-old intern-turned-production assistant; he was a married 42-year-old man, the most powerful and successful man at NBC, arguably in all of journalism,” she wrote. “The trajectory of my life and career changed drastically as a result of this experience. I have never given false allegations when it comes to this story. To suggest I haven't been honest is a deflection, meant to ruin my credibility and reputation. I did look my (now) husband in the eyes and tell him about my participation in what happened all those years ago, and they have been horrible, guilt-ridden conversations. My children had to find out about it when they Googled my name and found words like ‘slut’ and ‘whore’ instead of the philanthropy and military service I proudly pursued in 2002 in addition to my journalism career.”