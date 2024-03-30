‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Poodle Moth?

“The Masked Singer” season 11 debuted another quartet of contestants on March 20. Of these new contenders for the Golden Mask, our favorite is the one disguised as Poodle Moth. She won over the crowd and the judges with her cover of the Billy Joel classic “Just the Way You Are.”

We’ve been rewatching that performance and her clues video. While we think that Poodle Moth is a professional singer we don’t agree with the judges that it is Wynonna Judd, Rita Wilson or Trisha Yearwood. Keep reading for all your “The Masked Singer” spoilers including the answer to the question, “Who is Poodle Moth”?

We are convinced that Poodle Moth is Chrissy Metz. Although best known for her starring role in the TV drama “This Is Us,” Metz is also a talented singer, focusing on inspirational music.

Poodle Moth admitted to feeling that she “was never going to be pretty enough or funny enough or talented enough to actually make it.” Metz has spoken movingly about her own struggles over the the years.

And like Poodle Moth, Metz took a break from acting before she landed a recurring role on “American Horror Story.” That proved to be the stepping stone to “This Is Us.”

The additional clue for Poodle Moth was a baseball with the word “Opry” stencilled onto it. Metz has sung several times on the stage of the legendary country music venue, the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

The Poodle Moth flew back onto the stage on the March 27 episode and soared with her rendition of “Unwritten,” the theme song from “The Hills.” We got further confirmation about our guess that the Poodle Meth was Metz when she revealed several personal details. Like Metz, she was both estranged from her father and began in show business on the other side of the camera.

We will only find out if we are right that Poodle Moth is Chrissy Metz when she is unmasked. That will happen when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of Poodle Moth. Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

