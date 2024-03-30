‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Lizard?

Were you as pleased as we were that the judges saved the Lizard on the March 20 episode of “The Masked Singer”? We liked this fellow from the moment he strode on stage and blew the roof off the joint with his rollicking rendition of “Uptown Girl” by Billy Joel Seger. So we were beyond pleased when he won the Smackdown against Spaghetti and Meatballs after they duelled on the ditty “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song).”

We’ve rewatched both of the performances by the Lizard as well as his clues package. Forget those guesses by the judges that Lizard is Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant or Ray J. We are convinced we’ve cracked the code and know the name of the celebrity masquerading as Lizard. Keep reading as we have all your “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who is Lizard?”

Lizard is Sisqo, the award-winning singer/songwriter. Don’t believe us? Well consider how so many of the clues for Lizard fit in with the life of Sisqo.

He first came to fame as the lead vocalist in the R&B group Dru Hill in the mid 1990s. He struck out on his own and hit a home run with his debut solo album, “Unleash the Dragon” in 1999. That disc reaped him four Grammy nominations (collectively this season’s contestants on “The Masked Singer” have racked up 22 bids for music’s highest honor.)

Lizard declared that he “had a number one billboard and I’m not talking about Times Square.” Sisqo hit the top of the charts with “Incomplete,” the third and final single from that album.

“Unleash the Dragon” sold a whopping five million copies, and was certified platinum five times over. His sophomore album, “Return of the Dragon,” also reached the one million mark in sales and earned him another platinum designation. Collectively, “The Masked Singer” celebrities have 11 platinum discs.

The additional clue was little yellow taxi that carried a card that read “Billboards.” Sisqo has certainly has his share of mentions in that bible of the music industry.

Lizard spoke at length about the love of his life: “She was the definition of an uptown girl, and this downtown daredevil was smitten. Years later though, she was fed up with my superstar shenanigans and she threatened to walk out that door. That’s when I had a premonition. I told her I thought she was pregnant, and it turns out she was. I promised right then to change my ways.”

That tracks with the timeline for Sisqo and his wife, Elizabeth Pham. They met way back in 2003 and dated on and off for almost a decade. Their son Ryu was born in 2012 followed by their daughter Koko two years later.They tied the knot in 2018.

Among the visual clues was a cupcake topped by a crab. That put us in mind of the Crab, a season 5 contender on “The Masked Singer” who was revealed to be Bobby Brown. Back in 2008, Brown and Sisqo competed on season 1 of the CMT reality competition series “Gone Country”; they both lost to Julio Iglesias Jr.

Lizard leapt back onto the stage on the March 27 episode, delivering a rousing rendition of the theme for “Scooby-Doo, Where are You?” We are even more confident in our guess that Lizard is Sisqo after he revealed several key details that line up with the singer’s bio. Just like Lizard, Sisqo was offered a job as an animator.

We will only find out if we are right that Lizard is Sisqo when he is unmasked. That will happen when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of Lizard. Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

