Mary-Kate Olsen's emergency divorce request amid pandemic 'feels like a rich person cutting in line': Lawyer

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy’s split is getting nasty.

News broke on Wednesday that Olsen, 33, and Sarkozy, 50, were ending their marriage after four and a half years as she requested an emergency order to file for divorce. The notoriously private star initially signed a petition for divorce back on April 17, according to multiple reports, but New York courts are not accepting new filings except for emergencies due to the coronavirus pandemic. Olsen is now requesting an emergency court order to allow her to file for divorce as she claims the French banker is trying to kick her out of their apartment.

“Mary-Kate says her attorneys got an email from her husband, Pierre Olivier Sarkozy's attorneys this week giving her a May 18 deadline to get her stuff out of their NYC apartment. She claims Pierre is trying to force her out, because he terminated their lease without her knowledge,” TMZ reports. “She says she's been asking Pierre to give her until May 30, but claims he hasn't responded.”

Olsen claims she can’t meet her estranged husband’s deadline due to state orders around COVID-19.

Celebrity divorce attorney Christopher Melcher, a partner of Los Angeles-based Walzer Melcher family law, tells Yahoo Entertainment that Olsen’s request feels like “a rich person cutting in line.”

“Like many courts across the country, New York had to limit is operations to essential functions to ensure those in need of emergency relief in family law matters can be served,” Melcher explains. “New divorce cases cannot be filed right now unless immediate relief is essential, so Mary-Kate Olsen is calling this an emergency. Had she not alleged an emergency, she would have to wait until the New York courts allow regular divorce filings.”

Typically, something as serious as domestic violence would trigger an emergency order.

“Unless an emergency develops in a marriage that requires immediate court action to protect a spouse or child, new divorce cases cannot be filed in New York. An emergency would include domestic violence that require orders of protection,” he shares. “Risk to property is not an emergency because things can be replaced, especially by someone wealthy like Mary-Kate.”

According to documents, the Row designer purportedly says the only way she can protect her property is if she is granted a divorce.

“When a divorce case is filed, orders go into effect automatically to keep spouses from selling or disposing of property,” Melcher notes. “If the court accepts Mary-Kate’s divorce filing, those standard orders will go into effect.”

If the lease to Olsen and Sarkozy's apartment has already been terminated, the order will not extend the lease.

“This feels like a rich person cutting in line,” he declares. “She has the ability to rent a different apartment and her items be can be stored. Court personnel are risking their own health and the safety of their families to help those truly in need. The courts are in crisis-mode and squabbles over things like this need to wait.”

New York attorney Ken Jewell, who has more than two decades experience in matrimonial affairs, tells Yahoo Entertainment he doesn’t believe Olsen’s request will be granted.

“The courts are not accepting the filing of new actions — including divorce,” he emphasizes. “Motion practice in existing actions started last Monday, May 4. Motion practice for new actions must be emergency related such as domestic violence. Otherwise the motion is highly unlikely to be entertained.”

Neither Olsen nor Sarkozy has publicly commented on their split. A rep for the former actress has not returned Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

