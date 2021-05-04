Mario Lopez says Dustin Diamond tribute will happen in 'Saved by the Bell' reboot: 'We're planning something special'

Mario Lopez, here with Dustin Diamond in 2016, says his friend and co-star will be remembered in the new season. (Photo: Getty Images)

Dustin Diamond will be honored in next season's reboot of Saved by the Bell.

Mario Lopez, who starred alongside Diamond during the show's original run in the '90s, tells Yahoo Entertainment the cast and crew is working on a "special" tribute.

"We're planning something special we haven't gotten into yet," Lopez, who is promoting his partnership with Modelo, shares.

Diamond died on Feb. 1 at age 44, just weeks after he was diagnosed with lung cancer. The actor did not participate in last year's Saved By the Bell reboot, which was recently renewed for Season 2. However, he had a close bond with Lopez over the years, despite distancing himself from other original cast members.

"We're going to have our first table read in about a week or so, but we are planning some special," Lopez adds. "We're ready to start up again in June and I will be in all those episodes."

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Lopez has stayed busy during the past year. Aside from the Saved by the Bell "reimagining," as he calls it, the Access Hollywood host recently shot a movie with his 10-year-old daughter, Gia. According to Lopez, she may have a future in the industry.

"She kind of fell into [acting], but she's really good. She was making sure I had my lines," Lopez laughs. "I didn't want to slow her down. She really liked it."

Lopez, who shares three kids with wife Courtney Laine Mazza, prefers spending time with his kids on set than during a math session. While homeschooling Gia and son Dominic, 7, the television personality realized he's really bad at math.

"I'm the worst homeschool teacher in the world and my math abilities — I couldn't make it past third grade," he quips. "I was always awful at. I figured I can handle at least maybe up to sixth grade, but that's not the case."

Lopez is eager to get his kids back to school and knows there are heroes hard at work making that happen.

Ahead of Cinco de Mayo, Modelo partnered with Lopez to surprise healthcare workers at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif. — where his three children were born — to thank them for all that they do. Lopez wants to encourage fans to join him for a virtual toast on Wednesday to honor first responders with the #SaludToCinco campaign.

"They are heroes that are making it possible for everyone to connect again," Lopez says.

