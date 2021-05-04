Caitlyn Jenner calls herself a 'compassionate disruptor' in first campaign ad for governor

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Caitlyn Jenner vows to fight
Caitlyn Jenner vows to fight "elitist" politicians in first campaign ad for California governor. (Photo: Reuters)

Caitlyn Jenner dropped her first campaign advertisement ahead of California Governor Gavin Newsom's likely recall election — and she strikes a tone reminiscent of former President Donald Trump with a splash of President Joe Biden.

During the three-minute video released Tuesday, Jenner, a lifelong Republican, labels "career politicians" as "elitist," but declares she will be a governor for "all Californians." The 71-year-old Olympic champion, who is seeking public office for the first time, says she's the "compassionate disruptor" the state needs.  

"I've always been a dreamer," Jenner begins as she holds her gold medal. "California was once the envy of the world... the American Dream grew up here, yet career politicians and their policies have destroyed that dream."

Jenner takes aim at Newsom early on as an image of the embattled governor flashes across the screen, followed by images of homelessness, "shuttered" businesses and fires.

"The government is now involved in every part of our lives. They've taken our money, our jobs and our freedom. California needs a disruptor. A compassionate disruptor. I came here with a dream 48 years ago to be the greatest athlete in the world. Now I enter a different kind of race, arguably my most important one yet: to save California."

Visuals of California are juxtaposed with pictures from Jenner's life: at the Olympics, as a parent — although the child's face isn't visible — and at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. But there is no reference to her famous family or the many years she spent on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. (A source previously told Yahoo Entertainment it's "not likely" the KarJenenrs will offer public support during her run.)

"I want to carry the torch for the parents who had to balance work and their child's education, for business owners who are forced to shut down, for pastors who are not able to be with their congregation, for the family who lost their home in a fire, for an entire generation of students who lost a year of education," she adds.

Jenner says "this past year has redefined our career politicians as elitists." While she still doesn't mention anyone by name, a clip is shown of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting a hair salon, which was in violation of local restrictions. She also shows the maskless photo of Newsom at an indoor 12-person dinner despite his suggested safety guidelines.

"California is facing big hurdles," she says over a video from the 1976 Olympic decathlon. "We need leaders who are unafraid to leap to new heights, who are unafraid to challenge and to change the status quo." 

Jenner wants "to bring back the gold to the Golden State."

"I don't care if you're a Republican or a Democrat," she declares. "I'm running to be governor for all Californians... Together we'll restore and renew the California dream." 

Tuesday's announcement got off to a rocky start. Jenner's first name was misspelled as "Cailyn" in the news release accompanying the video. 

The ad comes days after Jenner faced backlash from the LGBTQ+ community. The reality star, who bills herself as "economically conservative" and "socially progressive," voiced her stance that transgender girls should not play on girls' sports teams.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Lincoln Project airs one last ding at Trump before he leaves Mar-a-Lago for New Jersey

    With ex-President Donald Trump set to relocate from Mar-a-Lago to New Jersey for summer, The Lincoln Project is teasing him on Palm Beach airwaves.

  • Texas Democrat Resigns after Calling Tim Scott an ‘Oreo’

    The Texas Democratic leader who called Senator Tim Scott an “oreo” has resigned in response to mounting pressure from state officials on both sides of the aisle. “I am deeply and sincerely sorry for my inappropriate and hurtful use of racist term I used to describe Sen. Tim Scott on my personal Facebook page. It was insensitive, and I have embarrassed myself and my party by its use,” Lamar County Democratic Party Chairman Gary O’Connor told the Washington Examiner Tuesday. “As a result, I feel compelled to offer my resignation as chair of the Lamar County Democratic Party for consideration by the County Executive Committee,” O’Connor said. After Scott delivered the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s joint address to Congress, O’Connor labeled the senator an “Oreo”, referring to a black individual who is perceived as displaying characteristics of a white person. “I had hoped that Scott might show some common sense, but it seems clear he is little more than an oreo with no real principles,” the Texas Democrat commented. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and other political officials slammed O’Connor’s words on social media. “This is disgusting, hateful, and completely unacceptable. O’Connor must apologize to @SenatorTimScott & step down immediately,” Abbott wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “@texasdemocrats censure him.” This is disgusting, hateful, and completely unacceptable. O’Connor must apologize to @SenatorTimScott & step down immediately. @texasdemocrats censure him.https://t.co/wJLTqaHlLb — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 1, 2021 O’Connor’s derogatory comments come after the racial slur, “Uncle Tim,” trended on Twitter after Scott’s speech last week. Twitter blocked the phrase from appearing in the platform’s trending section to prevent it from going viral, but existing tweets containing the language were not removed. In his response address, Scott said, “Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country,” and he spoke in defense of Georgia’s election integrity law, which has been panned by liberals as disenfranchising black voters.” The South Carolina senator remarked that he had “experienced the pain of discrimination”. He added, “I’ve also experienced a different kind of intolerance.” “I get called Uncle Tom and the n-word by progressives and liberals,” Scott remarked.

  • Black legislator’s speech on Idaho House floor was just what some people need to hear

    “Now, as a Black man and someone who is deeply familiar with these concepts and ideas at both a practical level and an academic level, I have been saddened by this conversation,” Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, said Monday.

  • MI6 spy Christopher Steele 'produced second dossier on Donald Trump for FBI'

    The former MI6 spy Christopher Steele produced a second dossier for the FBI on Donald Trump while he was in the White House, sources told The Telegraph. Mr Steele filed a series of intelligence reports to US authorities during the Trump presidency, including information concerning alleged sexual exploits. Mr Steele’s continued involvement supplying intelligence to the FBI appears to give credibility to his original dossier, which sparked a Special Counsel investigation by prosecutor Robert Mueller into Russian interference into the 2016 US presidential elections. Mr Steele’s original leaked dossier detailed allegations of misconduct, conspiracy and cooperation between Mr Trump’s presidential campaign team and Vladimir Putin’s government. It also contained the sensational claim that the Kremlin was in possession of compromising material, including a sex tape of Mr Trump with a prostitute at a hotel in Moscow in 2013. The former president has strongly denied the claims made in the Steele dossier, denouncing it as fake news. The emergence of the 35-page dossier, written between June and December 2016, did not it appears signal an end to the former MI6 officer’s working relationship with the FBI and continued after Mr Trump's inauguration in January 2017. The Telegraph understands that Mr Steele, through his company Orbis Business Intelligence, continued supplying raw intelligence to the federal authorities in the US. The second dossier contains raw intelligence that makes further claims of Russian meddling in the US election and also references claims regarding the existence of further sex tapes. The second dossier is reliant on separate sources to those who supplied information for the first reports. The fact the FBI continued to receive intelligence from Mr Steele, who ran MI6’s Russia desk from 2006 to 2009 before setting up Orbis, is potentially significant because it shows his work was apparently still being taken seriously after Mr Trump took hold of the reins of power. The Mueller inquiry led to a series of convictions including the jailing of Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign chairman. Others convicted included George Papadopoulos, an adviser to the Trump campaign; and Roger Stone, a long time ally and former adviser. Intelligence gathered by Mr Steele for his second dossier is understood to include further details of Mr Manafort’s alleged Russian contacts. Earlier this month, news sources in the US reported that Konstantin Kilimnik, an associate of Mr Manafort, had passed Trump campaign polling and strategy information to Russian intelligence sources.

  • Covid in Varanasi: Anger rises as coronavirus rages in Modi's constituency

    Many in Varanasi are asking where their MP - India's prime minister - is in their hour of need.

  • Social Security Benefits Might Be Cut Soon – This Calculator Shows You How Much You’ll Lose

    As Social Security trust funds are beginning to run low, the federal government is looking to address the issue. This includes making cuts to Social Security retirement benefits, according to CNBC....

  • Deported by Biden: a Vietnamese refugee separated from his family after decades in US

    Tien Pham, 38, who fled violence in Vietnam as a child, was sent back to an unfamiliar country due to teenage conviction: ‘America is my home’ Tien Pham and his family came to California in 1996 as refugees. Illustration: Guardian Design The passengers on Tien Pham’s 15 March flight were scared and anxious. Some were distraught or in denial. Many seemed lost. In the months leading up to his deportation, Pham, a 38-year-old California resident, had held out hope that he’d be able to stay in the country his family had called home since he was 13. But when he saw the 30 other Vietnamese Americans who would be flying with him from Texas to Vietnam that day, he knew it was over. “I tried to accept it. I told myself to just look forward, don’t look back,” Pham recalled three weeks later from his cousin’s apartment in Ho Chi Minh City. Pham is one of thousands of people who have been deported by Joe Biden’s administration. Biden has pledged to undo Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda and deportation machine, and has issued some initial executive orders reining in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice). But in his first 100 days, he also maintained a controversial Trump-era rule to immediately expel the majority of people apprehended at the border and indicated he’d keep a historically low cap on refugees, before moving to lift it after public outcry. His deportation policies, focusing on people considered a “threat” to society, have continued to sweep up refugees with old criminal records like Pham, even after their home states have ruled that they posed no danger to public safety. Surviving a childhood of violence Pham’s memories of Vietnam are largely violent. Born in 1983, he grew up in the aftermath of the Vietnam war. His father had served in the South Vietnamese army alongside the US, and ended up imprisoned in a “re-education” camp where he was forced to work and ate rodents to survive. His family, originally from north Vietnam, stuck out in Ho Chi Minh City and his parents warned him to stay home as much as possible: “Every time I went outside or went to school, I was a target,” Pham said. “The environment was very violent and corrupt.” At age 12, he said, he was brutally beaten and robbed. Pham was relieved when his family came to California in 1996 as refugees, resettling in a low-income housing project in San Jose. But he struggled with English and fell behind in class, despite excelling in school in Vietnam: “I was embarrassed and humiliated,” he recalled. Tien Pham and his parents in Ho Chi Minh City before they resettled in the US. Photograph: Courtesy of Tien Pham Facing bullying and violence in his school and neighborhood, he got involved in local street gangs, which offered him protection – a common story of south-east Asian refugees who grew up in poverty in California. His parents worked long hours in low-wage jobs to stay afloat, and were often unaware of his struggles, which included drinking at a young age. In 2000, at age 17, Pham got in a fight with other youth, and he and a friend were accused of stabbing and injuring someone. Pham was arrested, prosecuted as an adult and convicted of attempted murder. Under harsh sentencing laws, he was given 28 years. “He looked really young back then,” recalled Chanthon Bun, a Cambodian refugee who was incarcerated at the same prison 20 years ago and became like a big brother to Pham. “He was intimidated. I showed him how to navigate prison, how to keep safe.” Bun and Pham motivated each other over the years to stay productive, and opened up about their parallel childhoods. “We spent a lot of time unraveling our trauma,” Bun said. The duo would often joke around to make prison more bearable, Bun said. “We grew up incarcerated together.” Pham received multiple educational degrees and certifications, helped teach an ethnic studies program and worked for a prisoner-run newspaper. Pham was granted parole last June after the passage of new laws that acknowledged the harm of lengthy sentences for children. Multiple community groups had pledged to support his re-entry, he had strong endorsements from prison staff and the governor approved his release. On the morning of 31 August, the day of his scheduled release, Pham’s family was waiting for him outside the San Quentin prison north of San Francisco, ready to take him home for the first time in two decades. But Pham never came. “We thought we would all be joined again at our family dinner table,” said Tu Pham, Tien’s 74-year-old father, in an email in Vietnamese, translated by his daughter. “We had always believed America is a land of hope … Things were hopeful until the day we were expecting Tien at the ‘freedom’ gate only to see him nowhere in sight.” ‘We thought America was the land of hope’ Pham was one of an estimated 1,400 people who the California prison system transferred directly to Ice agents at the end of their sentences last year. Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor, has faced intense scrutiny for this policy of voluntarily handing foreign-born state prisoners to Ice for deportation, which advocates say is a form of double punishment. Pham was also due to be released at a time when San Quentin was battling a catastrophic Covid-19 outbreak, and he and his family were hopeful that the prison would let him go home, rather than risk spreading Covid to an Ice detention facility. They were also optimistic because Bun, also a refugee, had been released from San Quentin two months before Pham, and was not transferred to Ice. Tien Pham was one of an estimated 1,400 people who the California prison system transferred directly to Ice agents at the end of their sentences last year. Photograph: Courtesy of Tien Pham The two planned to eat Korean barbecue, visit the beach and go fishing once they were both free. But on Pham’s release date, a van arrived at the prison that he quickly recognized as an Ice vehicle. Pham thought of the stories he had heard of people stuck for years in Ice detention while fighting their cases: “I didn’t want to spend any more time being locked up, and not knowing how long I was going to be there weighed very heavily on me.” Once in Ice custody, Pham’s green card was revoked. Over the next six months, Ice shipped him across the US – to Colorado, back to California, then to Arizona, Louisiana and Texas. In February, under the new administration, Pham’s attorney requested humanitarian parole, but Ice responded with a blanket denial. Despite a public campaign to halt the deportation of Pham and other Vietnamese refugees, he was flown away in March. Thousands deported under Biden In February and March, Biden’s first two full months in office, Ice deported more than 6,000 people, according to data provided by the agency. That marked a sharp decline from the Trump administration, which was deporting roughly twice as many people per month and pursued removal against anyone in the country without authorization. Biden had initially announced a 100-day pause on deportations, but the policy made exceptions for people considered a “danger” to national security. A judge ultimately blocked the moratorium weeks after its introduction. “Ice’s interim enforcement priorities focus on threats to national security, border security and public safety,” a spokesperson said in an email. But those priorities still ensnare vulnerable immigrant communities, including refugees who were criminalized as children under outdated tough-on-crime laws championed by then-senator Biden. Some asylum seekers were also being sent back to regions where they face severe violence, advocates say. The Asian Law Caucus (ALC) and other California groups have been fighting for Gabby Solano, a domestic violence survivor who spent 22 years in prison and who the Biden administration is seeking to deport to Mexico. ALC activists said they were especially frustrated to see Biden deporting large groups of Asian refugees in the same week he condemned anti-Asian violence. Advocates also argued that felony convictions should not be justification for deportation. “They are framing the deportation policy as a public safety policy – that they are deporting people who are an ‘imminent danger’,” said Anoop Prasad, ALC staff attorney who represented Pham. “But we see that is not true. California is releasing people on parole having explicitly found they do not pose a danger … and then still hands them over to Ice to be deported.” On his flight to Vietnam, Pham tried to comfort the people around him, including some who he said barely spoke Vietnamese and had lived in the US for decades. Some were recently picked up by Ice and appeared in denial: “They were really lost … They have families and businesses and properties they are leaving.” He and others were, however, relieved to be out of Ice custody, where he said they had not been given an opportunity to get vaccinated and had recently encountered another detainee infected with Covid. ‘I just want to hug my parents’ Pham may never be able to come to the US. His deportation order, in effect, constitutes a lifetime ban, Prasad said, unless the California governor would move to pardon him. Meanwhile, advocates are campaigning for a proposed California state law that would end transfers from prisons to Ice and save people from deportation – and urging Biden to exercise his discretion and not deport people based on convictions. In Ho Chi Minh City, Pham said it was overwhelming to adjust to being free for the first time since he was a teenager, while also being exiled thousands of miles from his family. He has been able to visit some relatives in Vietnam, but said Ho Chi Minh City felt largely unfamiliar. He did, however, recognize the corner where he was assaulted as a 12-year-old. I pray everyday for Covid restrictions to be over and that I would be strong to beat my poor health so that I can hopefully see Tien again Tu Pham Pham might pursue teaching English, though for now is still just getting accustomed to technologies he never used behind bars. Pham’s family hopes to travel to Vietnam, but his father has recently fallen sick. “I pray every day for Covid restrictions to be over and that I would be strong to beat my poor health so that I can hopefully see Tien again,” his father told the Guardian. For now, he added, “We continue to see Tien over a screen.” Pham said it was hard to think that his family reunification in California would never come to pass. “I pictured it so many times … I always felt that America is my home. My family, my loved ones, my friends, they are all there,” he said, adding, “I just wanted to give my parents a hug and tell them, ‘Mom and Dad, I’m home.’”

  • Tucker Carlson turns misleading segment on vaccine hesitancy into an attack on House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy

    The Fox News segment centered around why viewers should not trust what elites say about the vaccine, relying on misleading ad-hominem attacks.

  • Tanzania's president visits Kenya to repair strained ties

    Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan arrived in Kenya on Tuesday for a two-day trip to thaw relations between the neighbours, after years of disputes over trade and border issues.

  • More and more in Florida, DeSantis governs from an autocrat’s playbook | Opinion

    He doesn’t want you to vote, doesn’t want you to protest and doesn’t even want you to disagree with him. I’m not describing the leader of a communist country, I’m talking about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

  • Turkey says ISIS military leader captured in Istanbul

    Turkish police say the alleged military head of ISIS and a close aide to the terrorist group's former leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been captured in Istanbul, DW reports.State of play: The man, who has been identified only by the codename Basim, had been traveling with a fake passport and ID, according to a police statement. Reports indicate he had disappeared since the terror group was driven out of Syria in 2017.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.U.S. special forces killed al-Baghdadi, who presided over the Islamic State's global jihad and became arguably the world's most wanted man, during a raid in Syria in October 2019.Basim was suspected of organizing training for the Islamic State while in Syria and Iraq, as well as serving on its decision-making council.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Narendra Modi pays price at the polls as India suffers another day of record deaths

    Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, suffered a major blow on Sunday after his right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost a key regional election amid mounting criticism of his response to the country's catastrophic outbreak of the coronavirus. As the votes were counted for the state elections in West Bengal, a new daily record of 3,689 deaths from Covid was recorded on the day, along with 390,000 new infections. Britain announced on Sunday night that it was sending 1,000 ventilators to India. It comes on top of 200 ventilators, 495 oxygen concentrators and 3 oxygen generation units dispatched last week to Indian hospitals.

  • India to take back illegal migrants to UK in return for visas for young workers

    Britain and India on Tuesday signed an accord on migration and mobility, an Indian foreign ministry official said, as they look to deepen economic, cultural and other ties following the UK's departure from the European Union. The pact will provide enhanced employment opportunities for 3,000 young Indian professionals annually, in return for India agreeing to take back any of its citizens who are living illegally in the UK, Sandeep Chakravorty told a news conference. "It is our solemn duty that Indian nationals who are undocumented, or are in distress abroad and not being given nationality or residence permits, have to be taken back," Chakravorty said.

  • China calls for 'basic etiquette' after Philippine outburst

    China urged the Philippines on Tuesday to observe "basic etiquette" and eschew megaphone diplomacy after the southeast Asian nation's foreign minister used an expletive-laced Twitter message to demand that China's vessels leave disputed waters. The comments by Teodoro Locsin, known for occasional blunt remarks, follow Manila's protests over what it calls the illegal presence of hundreds of Chinese boats inside the Philippines' 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). In a statement, China's foreign ministry urged the Philippines to respect the nation's sovereignty and jurisdiction and stop taking actions that complicate the situation.

  • Number of unaccompanied children held by Border Patrol falls 88%

    U.S. Border Patrol was holding a record high 5,700 unaccompanied children in late March. That number fell below 700 over the weekend.

  • Ted Cruz and Donald Trump Jr. mocked a new CIA recruitment ad in which a staffer identified as a millennial with anxiety

    The CIA launched a website and a series of advertisements in an attempt to attract a more diverse pool of applicants for jobs.

  • Former Ethics Chief Slams Cruz's Warning To 'Woke' CEOs As 'Most Openly Corrupt' Ever

    Walter Shaub's castigation came after the Republican said his party will no longer give special treatment to deep-pocket corporate donors if they get too "woke."

  • Facebook Can’t Cure Trump’s Chronic Low Energy

    It was Twitter that always gave him a reason to get up in the morning.

  • NYT Columnist Warns People Are Being Lulled Into False Security

    Republicans' willingness to politically prostitute themselves for Donald Trump is shameless and chilling, said Pulitzer Prize-winning Thomas Friedman.

  • The lapses in India’s Covid-19 data are a result of decades of callousness towards statistics

    Experts say that India's statistical machinery has been deliberately weakened over the past few years to protect various governments' false claims and image.