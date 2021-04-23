Caitlyn Jenner's announcement she will run for California governor met with criticism: 'Hell no'

Caitlyn Jenner confirmed rumors she intends to run for governor of California to replace Gavin Newsom in the recall election.

"I'm in!" the former Olympian and reality star, 71, wrote on Friday. "Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision."

Well, many people on social media want Jenner, a longtime Republican, out.

Caitlyn Jenner announced she will run to replace Gavin Newsom as governor in California's recall election. (Photo: Reuters)

Hours after her announcement, "HELL NO" began trending on Twitter with various celebrities weighing in.

"You are running as a Republican?! Republicans deny your existence and are trying to erase trans youth," Alyssa Milano tweeted.

With all due respect, @Caitlyn_Jenner, you are running as a Republican?! Republicans deny your existence and are trying to erase trans youth. HELL NO. https://t.co/tUiBHTqZ0P — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 23, 2021

Author and transgender activist Jennifer Finney Boylan also reacted to the news. (Boylan appeared on Jenner's Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff show, I Am Cait.)

"I said everything I have to say when I co-starred on her series. She is my friend, but yes, I did once hit her with a rolled up newspaper," Boylan tweeted along with a telling photo.

I’m not going to be commenting on Caitlyn Jenner's candidacy for CA governor. I said everything I have to say when I co-starred on her series. She is my friend, but yes, I did once hit her with a rolled up newspaper. pic.twitter.com/YZTyW4G6hs — Jennifer Finney Boylan 🐕 (@JennyBoylan) April 23, 2021

Kathy Griffin, who is a family friend of the Kardashians, retweeted singer-songwriter Ricky Davila's message.

Story continues

"As a gay Californian, I'll never vote for Caitlyn Jenner Kardashian. She's unqualified, loathsome, selfish and her views are abhorrent," he wrote, noting how she is surrounding herself with some who are still loyal to Donald Trump. (Jenner was reportedly spotted dining with the former president's campaign manager, Brad Parscale.)

As a gay Californian, I’ll never vote for Caitlyn Jenner Kardashian. She’s unqualified, loathsome, selfish and her views are abhorrent. To top all that off, her campaign website is being hosted by a platform that was created by criminal MAGA lunatic Brad Parscale. No thanks. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) April 23, 2021

Griffin also called out one of Jenner's campaign images, which features her driving a vintage car with her dog in the passenger seat. (In 2015, Jenner was involved in a multi-vehicle collision on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu that killed Kim Howe, 70.)

"Caitlyn driving a car was not the best choice for her official campaign photo," Griffin tweeted.

Caitlyn driving a car was not the best choice for her official campaign photo. RIP Kim Howe pic.twitter.com/YZovJAt8Ea — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 23, 2021

MSNBC's Joy Reid called Jenner "basically a different Trump — rich celebrity running to try and make Republican fascism flirtation seem cool..."

It's also a neat way to signal that the party genuinely hates government, and believes that the only purpose for being in office is to perform a particular type of conservatism; and to signal to the mainly white Christian base that they still have some foothold on the culture. — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 23, 2021

And as a reminder, Caitlin is a huge Trump fan, which means she ain't Arnold. She's basically a different Trump -- rich celebrity running to try and make Republican fascism flirtation seem cool, with Brad Parscale in the packing room gaming Facebook or whatever it is he does. — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 23, 2021

The Kardashians have yet to weigh in on Jenner's announcement. Although she appeared on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians to ask for career advice, a source tells Yahoo Entertainment it's "not likely" Jenner's famous family will offer up much public support.

"I have been a compassionate disrupter throughout my life. ... As Californians, we face a now-or-never opportunity to fundamentally fix our state before it's too late," Jenner said in her announcement. "Taking on entrenched Sacramento politicians and the special interests that fund them requires a fighter who isn’t afraid to do what is right. I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom’s disastrous time as governor."

A formal announcement is expected soon. Jenner's bid comes nearly 20 years after Arnold Schwarzenegger successfully became governor of California during a 2003 recall election.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: