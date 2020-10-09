Mariah Carey says son, 9, was bullied by a white supremacist: 'This is the world we live in'

Mariah Carey hopes her new memoir can serve as a tool for her children to learn about how to deal with racism. Unfortunately, it’s something one of her 9-year-old twins recently experienced.

Carey revealed on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live’s After-Show that son Moroccan was recently “bullied” by a “white supremacist.”

“Rocky just got bullied the other day from a white supremacist person that he thought was his friend,” the 52-year-old Grammy winner shared. “It’s insane. So this is the world we live in and I’m glad [my book] came out in a timely fashion. It’s what was meant to be.”

In The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the acclaimed singer details her experience growing up biracial.

Mariah Carey says she's reading chapters about being biracial from her book to her 9-year-old twins. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) More

“It’s been a struggle for me since I was aware that there was such a thing as race,” she told Andy Cohen. “The only reason I was aware so early on is because it became a subject of humiliation for me as a child.”

Carey, whose father is Black and mother is white, recalled one incident at school.

“I drew a picture of my family because that was the assignment and, you know, basically got traumatized by the student teachers who thought I used the wrong crayon because I drew my father with a brown crayon,” she explained. “You know, just different experiences as a child.”

Carey continued, “I brought my friend Becky to my dad’s house with me and the parents didn’t know I was Black. They didn’t know she was going to go to a Black man’s house, they only met my mother. And the girl burst into tears because she was so freaked out.”

Carey was shocked by her friend’s reaction.

“To see that happen, it just changes your perspective on things and it twists it. I really feel like it’s been a lifelong battle,” she continued. “A struggle.”

The “Hero” singer, who is now a New York Times best-selling author, said she finished her memoir before the racial reckoning that’s happening across the country. She noted how “timely” the book is.

“It’s going to help people that are struggling with figuring it out, even with my own kids,” she explained.

Carey, who shares son Moroccan and daughter Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon, said she’s reading parts to their kids.

“Certain chapters I’m reading to them are helping to illustrate my encounters with racism and how they can then have a greater understanding, and ultimately a greater reservoir with which to deal with the situation itself ‘cause it’s hard,” she added.

The Meaning of Mariah Carey is available in bookstores, including Amazon, now.

