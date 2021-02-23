Mara Wilson pens essay on 'terrifying' mistreatment of Britney Spears, recalls being sexualized as a child star

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Mara Wilson arrives at the Premiere of Lionsgate&#39;s &#39;Knives Out&#39; at Regency Village Theatre on November 14, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
Mara Wilson, at the premiere of Knives Out in 2019, calls out mistreatment of Britney Spears in essay about child stardom. (Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Mara Wilson can relate to Britney Spears's plight.

The 33-year-old actress who started working at age 5, starring in movies including Matilda and Mrs. Doubtfire, writes in a New York Times opinion piece that growing up in Hollywood, she learned at a young age that she had no control over the narrative painted about her, and was sexualized by both the media and the public — like the pop star.

"Hollywood has resolved to tackle harassment in the industry, but I was never sexually harassed on a film set," Wilson wrote. "My sexual harassment always came at the hands of the media and the public."

Wilson recalled being burned by the press at age 13 in 2000 when she was dubbed a “spoiled brat” in a Canadian newspaper profile (titled: "Mara at midlife") with the writer claiming she was "complaining to her staff" at a press event. She quickly learned about "the narrative" put onto stars by the media and public and how it was always about how "anyone who grew up in the public eye will meet some tragic end."

Actress Mara Wilson attends the &#39;Mrs. Doubtfire&#39; Beverly Hills Premiere on November 22, 1993 at Academy Theatre in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Mara Wilson at the Mrs. Doubtfire premiere in 1993. (Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

In the same belittling profile, Wilson was asked what she thought of Spears — then a superstar in the "Oops!... I Did It Again" era — and "apparently, I replied that I 'hated' her. I didn’t actually hate Britney Spears. But I would never have admitted to liking her. There was a strong streak of 'not like the other girls' in me at the time, which feels shameful now... Some of it was pure jealousy, that she was beautiful and cool in a way I’d never be. I think mostly, I had already absorbed the version of the narrative surrounding her as 'bad girl' for posing in a bra top for Rolling Stone."

Wilson said while "many teenage actresses and singers" like Spears embraced "sexuality as a rite of passage, appearing on the covers of lad mags or in provocative music videos," she decided, "That was never going to be me." That's because, "I had already been sexualized anyway, and I hated it."

While Wilson "mostly acted in family movies" and "never appeared in anything more revealing than a knee-length sundress," an intentional decision by her parents, "It didn’t work. People had been asking me, 'Do you have a boyfriend?' in interviews since I was 6. Reporters asked me who I thought the sexiest actor was and about Hugh Grant’s arrest for soliciting a prostitute. It was cute when 10-year-olds sent me letters saying they were in love with me. It was not when 50-year-old men did. Before I even turned 12, there were images of me on foot fetish websites and photoshopped into child pornography. Every time, I felt ashamed."

Wilson said the way people talked about Spears "was terrifying to me then, and it still is now. Her story is a striking example of a phenomenon I’ve witnessed for years: Our culture builds these girls up just to destroy them. Fortunately people are becoming aware of what we did to Ms. Spears," brought to the forefront amid the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears, "and starting to apologize to her. But we’re still living with the scars."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hulu (@hulu)

Wilson wrote that part of the narrative for female stars has always been that whatever bad things happen to them — addictions, overdoses and so on — are things "famous kids deserve." That "they asked for this by becoming famous and entitled, so it’s fine to attack them." When in reality, it "often has far less to do with the child than with the people around them."

Reflecting on Spear's breakdown, which saw the singer be involuntarily hospitalized twice in January 2008 after losing custody and visitation rights of her toddler sons, Wilson said the "saddest" part "is that it never needed to happen. When she split with her husband, shaved her head and furiously attacked a paparazzi car with an umbrella, the narrative was forced upon her, but the reality was she was a new mother dealing with major life changes. People need space, time and care to deal with those things. She had none of that."

Willson said that "many moments of Ms. Spears’s life were familiar to me. We both had dolls made of us, had close friends and boyfriends sharing our secrets and had grown men commenting on our bodies. But my life was easier not only because I was never tabloid-level famous, but because unlike Ms. Spears, I always had my family’s support. I knew that I had money put away for me, and it was mine. If I needed to escape the public eye, I vanished — safe at home or school." (She wrote more about her upbringing: attending public schools, being a Girl Scout and sharing a bedroom with her little sister.)

Wilson ended her essay by saying she's learned to take control of her own story — and her narrative is no longer "a story someone else is writing anymore. I can write it myself."

Spears hasn't spoken out about the documentary, which premiered Feb. 5 and also delves into the conservatorship she's been under since her breakdown. The film has led to a re-examination of celebrity and how, especially the female stars, have faced relentless scrutiny and shaming. Spears's ex-Justin Timberlake recently apologized to Spears for playing into the negative narrative about the pop star.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Clive Davis Diagnosed With Bell’s Palsy, Postpones Pre-Grammy Gala

    The annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala, which has taken place the night before the Grammy ceremony since 1976, has been postponed for several weeks, as Davis has been diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy, a serious but temporary condition that causes sudden weakness in facial muscles, among other symptoms. A rep for Davis tells Variety that the […]

  • Game Changers: Director Lee Daniels opens up about creating his own lane in Hollywood and why he independently finances his films

    Director Lee Daniels on representation in Hollywood, creating his own lane and sharing the story of Billie Holiday's activism.

  • Shailene Woodley Just Confirmed She's Engaged to Aaron Rodgers

    "I don't know him as a football guy. I know him as, like, the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy!"

  • Wilmer Valderrama and His Fiancée Amanda Pacheco Welcome Their First Baby

    Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancée Amanda Pacheco called their first child, who was born on Feb. 15, "straight out of heaven."

  • 12 Easy Ways to Style Spring's Biggest Trends Right Now

    Savvy wardrobe updates.

  • ‘Blue Beetle': Angel Manuel Soto to Direct Film About DC Comics’ Latino Superhero (Exclusive)

    “Charm City Kings” director Angel Manuel Soto is set to direct “Blue Beetle,” DC Films and Warner Bros.’ first superhero movie starring a Latino character, individuals with knowledge of the project exclusively tells TheWrap. The screenplay is from Mexican-born writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, who wrote Universal’s “Scarface” remake and Sony’s “Miss Bala.” In DC Comics, Blue Beetle is the superhero alter ego used by three different heroes, but the film will focus on Mexican-American teenager Jaime Reyes, the third character to assume the Blue Beetle mantle. “It is an honor to direct Blue Beetle, the first Latino superhero film for DC,” said Soto in a statement to TheWrap. “I want to sincerely thank everyone at Warner Bros. and DC for trusting me to bring Jaime Reyes to life. I can’t wait to make history together.” The film is eyeing a fall production start, with Zev Foreman executive-producing for Warner Bros. Also Read: Jaime Reyes 'Blue Beetle' Latino Superhero Movie in Development at DC and Warner Bros (Exclusive) Blue Beetle was created by Charles Wojtkowski for Fox Comics in 1939 as the alter ego of Dan Garrett, a police officer who uses experimental vitamins to develop super powers. After Fox went out of business in the 1950s, Charlton Comics obtained rights to Blue Beetle and reimagined Garrett as an archaeologist who receives his powers from ancient Egyptian technology. In 1966 Charlton introduced the character Ted Kord, an athlete and inventor created by legendary comics writer Steve Ditko, as a new version of the hero. Charlton went out of business in the early 1980s and its characters were bought by DC Comics, which introduced them into the mainstream DC Universe after the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event. Ted Kord remained as Blue Beetle during the transition and notably served as Alan Moore’s inspiration for the character Nite Owl in “Watchmen.” Created by Keith Giffen, John Rogers, and Cully Hamner in 2006, Jaime Reyes was introduced during the “Infinite Crisis’ crossover event ahead the launch of a new “Blue Beetle” in May 2006. In contrast to Kord and Garrett, Reyes is a working class El Paso teenager devoted to his family and with no connections to superheroes prior to receiving his powers. Jaime Reyes discovered the Blue Beetle scarab on the way home from school with two of his best friends Paco and Brenda, half-buried in a disused lot. Reyes took the scarab home, curious as to what it might be. That night, the scarab came alive, and grafted itself to the base of Jaime’s spine, and provided him with a suit of extraterrestrial armor which can be modified to enhance his speed and strength, as well as to create weapons, wings and shields. While DC has had Latino characters in its movie universe, (Jay Hernandez as El Diablo in “Suicide Squad,” and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya in “Birds of Prey”), this will be the first stand-alone title to feature a Latino lead. According to the MPAA, in 2017, Hispanic/Latino audiences had the highest per-capita attendance at the movies, going to the movie an average of 4.5 times a year. Latinos make up 18 percent of the population, and they buy 24 percent of the movie tickets sold in the United States. It is also worth noting, superhero movies tend to draw the most diverse audiences as Latinos made up 22 percent of the audience for “Wonder Woman” and 21 percent of the audience for “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” A native of Puerto Rico, Soto discovered soccer and boxing at an early age, which inspired his first film “El Pugil,” a homage to the kids he had grown up with and the power of sports in economically repressed communities. Angel pursued his interest in art, studying architecture and eventually documentary filmmaking and writing. He began his career in entertainment as a TV producer and later focused on Art Direction at a local advertising agency. He made his feature directorial debut with “La Granja” (The Farm) which sheds a thought provoking light on the tough realities facing the people of Puerto Rico. He went on to create several groundbreaking narrative VR pieces such as “Dinner Party” and “Bashir’s Dream” which have premiered to critical success at festivals. More recently, Angel directed the Award Winning Sundance 2020 darling “Charm City Kings,” which is now streaming on HBO Max. He’s in development on several features set up at various studios, as well as a TV series. Angel Manuel Soto is repped by CAA and manager Jairo Alvarado at Redefine Entertainment. Read original story ‘Blue Beetle': Angel Manuel Soto to Direct Film About DC Comics’ Latino Superhero (Exclusive) At TheWrap

  • Jonathan Van Ness shares COVID-19 vaccine selfie after his HIV status makes him eligible

    The "Queer Eye" star revealed he is living with HIV in his 2019 memoir.

  • The Irregulars, Dark Drama About Teens Who Assist Holmes and Watson, Gets Netflix Premiere Date and Teaser

    The Irregulars will get to work helping the enigmatic Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson on Friday, March 26, when Netflix releases the dark, eight-episode drama. Written by Tom Bidwell (Watership Down, My Mad Fat Diary), who is among the series’ executive producers, The Irregulars is described as “a dark, mysterious drama that follows a gang […]

  • Myanmar coup: Huge crowds mourn woman killed in protests

    Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot just before her 20th birthday, during rallies against a military coup.

  • Garland cruises through confirmation hearing as GOP support solidifies

    The Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol also dominated the first day of his hearing.

  • HSBC is facing dueling loyalty tests it can only fail

    When Ted Hui arrived in the UK last December after fleeing Hong Kong, he had a rude shock: not only was his HSBC bank account frozen, but his bank balance was at zero. A key figure in Hong Kong’s democracy movement who took on a visible role as a frontline mediator during the protests in 2019, Hui had feared something like this would happen. In recent months, HSBC has found itself under intense pressure from politicians in the West who accuse the bank of facilitating China’s authoritarian crackdown on Hong Kong.

  • Report: Teams believe three first-rounders the base for a Russell Wilson trade

    When Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson went public with his desire to have a voice in personnel decisions and his frustration with getting hit too much earlier this month, word was that the Seahawks were unhappy about it and that led some to wonder if it was the first step toward a departure from the team. [more]

  • The It List: BTS brings 'Dynamite' energy to 'MTV Unplugged,' new 'Superman & Lois' series launches, Tom and Jerry take their cat-and-mouse game to the big screen and the best in pop culture the week of Feb. 22, 2021

    Here are our pop culture picks for Feb. 22-28, including the best deals we could find for each.

  • Britney Spears fans react after SNL addresses Free Britney movement

    ‘SNL opening the episode with a Britney Spears interviewing Ted Cruz sketch. This is amazing’

  • The Anti-Skinny Jean Trend That's Back and Cooler Than Ever

    I'm a personal fan.

  • George Clooney Reveals His Many Chores During the Coronavirus Pandemic

    During a recent interview, George Clooney shared all the cleaning around the house he’s been doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Keep scrolling for the super relatable chore list.

  • Here’s How ‘The Simpsons’ Brought Back the Late Marcia Wallace to Say Goodbye to Mrs. Krabappel

    When Marcia Wallace died unexpectedly in 2013, “The Simpsons” producers were caught by surprise. It was decided that Wallace’s character, Bart’s teacher (and Ned Flanders’ second wife) Edna Krabappel, would also pass away. But executive producer Al Jean said it always bugged him that Wallace and Mrs. Krabappel didn’t get a proper send-off. Until now. […]

  • 'Rivals my Dyson': The Shark Ion is Amazon's best-selling robot vac—and it's $70 off today

    This powerful, voice-activated device is capable of sucking up anything you throw at it for two full hours on a single charge.

  • Pregnant Katharine McPhee Shows Off Baby Bump as She Poses Outside of Beverly Hills Hotel

    Katharine McPhee is expecting her first child with husband David Foster

  • Tina Knowles-Lawson writes 'love letter' to son-in-law Jay-Z

    On the same day news broke that Moet Hennessy will acquire a 50 percent stake in Jay-Z's Champagne brand, Tina Knowles-Lawson posted a tribute to him for being a "bad ass brother."