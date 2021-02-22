Demi Lovato says new doc will 'set the record straight' about 2018 overdose

Demi Lovato looks forward to setting "the record straight" about her 2018 drug overdose in her new docuseries.

On the heels of the trailer for Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil being released, in which the singer revealed for the first time that she suffered three strokes and a heart attack amid the OD, she spoke about the YouTube doc on Monday's Ellen DeGeneres Show — and her hope that it helps others.

Demi Lovato performing on Monday's Ellen DeGeneres Show. (Photo: Warner Bros.)

"What's great is we live in a time where nobody's perfect, and we're not going to get role models by watching people not make mistakes," the "What Other People Say" singer, 28, told host Ellen DeGeneres. "We're going to meet and learn from our role models who have overcome their deepest, darkest struggles."

She said in shooting the four-episode doc, "First, I wanted to set the record straight. A lot of stories were going around that time that didn't know exactly what had happened. I just wanted to tell the world: 'Hey, this is what happened. This is how I got through it. And hopefully, this can help you too.' Because this journey has been such a wild ride but I've learned so much and I can't wait to show it to the world."

And she thanked Lovatics — and beyond — for the tireless support.

"The world has been so loving and accepting of me telling my story," she said. "There's been so much love and support."

During the interview, she also spoke about cutting her hair in November, saying she did so amid her journey of self-improvement.

"I feel so free," she said of her shaved 'do, which she colored purple, as well as being "more authentic to who I am."

Lovato shared, "I used to hide behind my hair. I've talked a lot about my past, being in recovery for my eating disorder, and I used to use my hair to hide beyond. It would cover my body. When I started doing all this work on myself, I thought: What is something that I've been holding onto my whole life that I need to let go of? It was that."

She concluded, "I feel more myself now."

The docuseries, out March 23, centers around the shocking overdose that nearly killed her in July 2018. Months earlier, she secretly started using again after six years of sobriety.

"I had three strokes. I had a heart attack," she said in the new trailer. "My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes."

At a press event promoting the project, she also shared that after the July 24, 2018 overdose, "I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today. I don't drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision. And I also for a long time had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later because my vision was so blurry."

The project will feature interviews with Lovato's friends, including Elton John and Christina Aguilera, as well as family members who were by her side throughout the ordeal.

