Man Who Set Himself On Fire Outside Trump's Trial Reveals Shocking Motive In His Political Manifesto

A man set himself on fire outside the Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump's trial took place today, citing political motives in a manifesto.

The individual, identified as Max Azzarello, is alive but critically injured. Police witnessed him douse himself with a liquid before igniting. Responders at the scene helped extinguish the fire.

Azzarello's pamphlets and social media posts hint at conspiracy theories, but officials don't believe he targeted anyone specific.

Man Who Set Himself On Fire Outside Donald Trump's Trial Explains Reason In A Manifesto

Instagram | Max Azzarello

According to reports, a recently emerged manifesto attributed to the man who set himself on fire outside the lower Manhattan courthouse where Trump's hush money trial takes place appears to be purely driven by political motives.

Identified as Max Azzarello, he allegedly maintains a Substack page titled "The Ponzi Papers," with his latest entry titled: "I have set myself on fire outside the Trump Trial."

In the opening lines, Azzarello declares his extreme act as a means to spotlight a pressing revelation, writing: "My name is Max Azzarello, and I am an investigative researcher who has set himself on fire outside of the Trump trial in Manhattan. This extreme act of protest is to draw attention to an urgent and important discovery."

He continued, boldly asserting: "We are victims of a totalitarian con, and our government (along with many of their allies) is about to hit us with an apocalyptic fascist world coup."

The manifesto includes references to a complex conspiracy involving cryptocurrencies and governmental collusion, echoing themes from Azzarello's recent social media activity.

"I hope you know how powerful you are. I wish you a hell of a lot more than luck," he concluded the lengthy manifesto.

Man Who Set Himself On Fire Is 'Alive And Intubated' But In Critical Condition

Instagram | Max Azzarello

New York authorities have confirmed that Azzarello is alive but in critical condition.

During an afternoon press briefing following the incident, chief of the New York Police Department, Jeffrey Maddrey, explained: "At 1.30 this afternoon we observed a male walk into the center of the park, he starts shuffling around his clothes, he opens up a book bag, takes numerous pieces of paper, he throws the pamphlets throughout the park and then he pulls out a canister and put some kind of liquid on himself, and he lights himself on fire."

"Civilians, court officers, members of the police department, they run into the park, they make efforts to put him out, they use their coats, they use fire extinguishers. Eventually, the fire department of New York responders was able to extinguish the fire," Maddrey recounted.

Eventually, responders from the New York Fire Department successfully put out the fire, and Azzarello was reported to be "alive and intubated" at the burn center of New York's Cornell Medical Center.

The Shocking Scene As The Man Set Himself On Fire Outside Donald Trump's Court Trial

#Breakingnews

Someone just set themselves on fire at collected pond park in downtown Manhattan NY

Filmed by @LeeroyPress

For licensing email Leeroypress@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/a9pRrtqFfI — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) April 19, 2024

The incident unfolded just as Judge Juan Merchan was adjourning for lunch on the third day of Trump's fraud trial, near a section of the plaza where small groups of protesters had been gathering daily since the trial commenced on Monday, except Wednesday's break.

Video footage broadcasted live showed Azzarello kneeling on the ground, his arms waving frantically as flames consumed him. Television commentators narrated the distressing scene as several police officers and a civilian rushed towards him.

Amid the chaos, one individual attempted to smother the flames with a coat or blanket while another wielded a fire extinguisher. Azzarello remained motionless after the fire was extinguished and was subsequently attended to by paramedics.

A bystander who witnessed the event expressed shock, stating, "He made a noise and he threw all those pamphlets. It's shocking. There are some people crying in the park. There's just nothing you can do."

Donald Trump's Trial Was Likely Not A Direct Motivation For Max Azzarello's Actions

MEGA

Joseph Kenny, chief of detectives for the NYPD, remarked that Azzarello's pamphlets and social media posts suggested that the trial served as a backdrop rather than a direct motivation for his actions.

Kenny described the pamphlet as propaganda-driven, stating: "The pamphlet seems to be propaganda-based, almost like a conspiracy-theory-type of the pamphlet, some information in regards to Ponzi schemes, and the fact that some of our local educational institutes are a front for the mob."

Max Azzarello Labeled A 'Conspiracy Theorist' By The Authorities

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Azzarello (@dipshit_secrets)

Kenny revealed that Azzarello, who hails from St. Augustine, Florida, had no criminal history in New York and was not previously known to authorities.

Tarik Sheppard, deputy commissioner of the NYPD, emphasized that detectives did not perceive Azzarello's actions as targeting any specific individual or group, including Trump or his supporters.

"We just right now labeled him as a sort of conspiracy theorist, and we'll go from there, but the investigation will continue," he said.