Madame Tussauds now offering celebrity slumber parties: Here's how to book a sleepover with Taylor Swift, a 'Big Bang Theory' star, Lady Gaga, more

Ever fantasize about falling asleep next to an unblinking Taylor Swift or a perfectly still Jim Parsons? Well, weird dreams sometimes do come true! In partnership with Booking.com, Madame Tussauds is opening up their seven U.S. wax museums to overnight guests for three nights only (April 5, 6 and 7). Groups of up to four people will be able to book the "Ultimate Slumber Party With the Stars," an opportunity to stay up all night snapping selfies with life-sized wax replicas of Robert Pattinson, Beyoncé, Jennifer Aniston and Derek Jeter.

The Madame Tussauds "experience," which will be available in New York, Hollywood, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Orlando, Nashville and Washington D.C., includes one night at the museum, along with VIP entry, dinner and breakfast, a "behind-the-scenes look" at how wax celebs are made, a swag bag, and best of all, a private "Selfie Butler" to make sure those Instagram photos come out just right. (Selfie Butlers appear to be an actual thing at Madame Tussauds. For a fee, they'll carry guests' phones and take all their photos. In a previous era, people who did this were referred to as "photographers.")

Looking at the promotional photos, it appears that beds are going to be set up at central locations in the wax museums. In New York, guests will be perched on a balcony overlooking Kim Kardashian, Johnny Depp, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kate Winslet and Adriana Lima dressed as a Victoria's Secret Angel. In Orlando, a How I Met Your Mother-era Neil Patrick Harris stands next to one of the beds, while The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons sits next to another. And in San Francisco, friends can fight over who gets to sleep between Lady Gaga and Madonna, and who gets Taylor Swift.

Madame Tussaud's "Ultimate Slumber Party With the Stars" will be available to book beginning at noon E.T. on Thursday, March 28. To see the listings on Booking.com, visit these pages: New York, Washington D.C., Nashville, Orlando, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

