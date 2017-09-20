'Loving Vincent' exclusive scene: Oscar hopeful Saoirse Ronan gets a Van Gogh makeover

At 23 years old, Irish actress Saoirse Ronan already has two Oscar nominations to her name and is poised to receive a third for her acclaimed star turn in Lady Bird, one of the best movies that Yahoo Movies saw at the recently concluded Toronto International Film Festival. And while general audiences won’t see that Greta Gerwig-directed film until Nov. 10, they’ll soon be able to view Ronan in a whole different color palette in the groundbreaking animated film Loving Vincent, which opens in limited release on Friday. (Watch an exclusive clip featuring Ronan above.)

The first-ever feature illustrated entirely with oil paints, Loving Vincent investigates the mystery surrounding the death of celebrated artist Vincent Van Gogh. Ronan plays Marguerite Gachet, a physician’s daughter and star of two of Van Gogh’s most famous portraits. While piecing together Van Gogh’s final days, Armand Roulin (Douglas Booth) visits Marguerite for her impressions of the post-impressionist painter. Directors Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman filmed Ronan performing this scene, and then turned the live-action footage over to a team of animators who used it as visual reference for their emulation of Van Gogh’s own painting style. According to the official website, the finished film contains over 65,000 painted frames, a mammoth undertaking that was partially funded by a successful Kickstarter campaign. Between Lady Bird and Loving Vincent, don’t be surprised to see Saoirse Ronan represented in both the live-action and animated categories at this year’s Oscars.

