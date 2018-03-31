Why Lou Diamond Phillips's model daughter didn't speak about him publicly for years

In a world where it seems like celebrity kids are born with a modeling contract, Gracie Phillips stands out.

The 20-year-old model has worked in the industry for two years, but it was only last month that she revealed to the Daily Mail that her dad is Lou Diamond Phillips, the actor best known for movies including La Bamba, Stand and Deliver, and Young Guns. And, in fact, mom Kelly Phillips is also a model, who has appeared in Penthouse.

“I started modeling a little over two years ago, just before I turned 18. And for me, it wasn’t necessarily a secret,” Gracie told Fox News. “When I went to Wilhelmina [Models], I asked them not attach our names together when I was sent out to jobs. I wanted to make it on my own. I wanted to be known as Gracie Phillips, not Lou Diamond Phillips’ daughter. … And a lot of my jobs? I got them on my own, which is something that I’m very proud of.”

Gracie never wanted people to be able to say she won a job because of her celebrity dad.

“I wasn’t hired because of who my dad was. I was hired because of who I was,” she said. “And people can say, ‘Well, now you’re using your dad’s name. You’ll have more opportunities.’ I already proved to myself that I could do it on my own. If it opens more doors, then great. But for me, I know I can do it by myself.”

Eventually, Gracie said she wanted to talk about her father, because of her love for him.

“I’m really proud of my dad,” she said. “He’s an amazing actor. He’s been nominated and has earned many awards for his acting. And although this wasn’t a secret, I kept saying to myself, ‘Why shouldn’t I be proud and talk about it with people?’ After two years being on my own, I just thought, What’s the point of keeping it under wraps? I’m proud of my dad’s work and who he is as a person. And who wouldn’t want to be associated with the kind of man that he is?”

Lou Diamond is quite proud of Gracie too. (We’re sure the same goes for Gracie’s twin sister, Bella, and younger sisters Lilli and Indigo.)

The beauty is one thing. It’s the poise and presence that makes me proud. Check it out. https://t.co/C9ZT2pVPs9 — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) March 30, 2018

Can’t believe my twins are 18 today! A Very Happy Birthday to @GraceeePhillips @bellaphillipsss Proud and amazed. pic.twitter.com/oYv1qD1OJp — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) October 5, 2015

