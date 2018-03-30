Dawson Leery's parents aren't happy about 'Dawson's Creek' reunion diss

Not everyone was happy with this week’s Dawson’s Creek reunion on Entertainment Weekly, namely Dawson’s onscreen parents.

Mary-Margaret Humes, who played Gail Leery from 1998 to 2003, took to Instagram to slam the publication’s choice to exclude her and co-star John Wesley Shipp from the 20th anniversary reunion shoot. The 63-year-old actress claimed she and Shipp were blindsided by the covers despite doing a telephone interview with EW.

Aside from the fab four — Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and James Van Der Beek — supporting cast members Busy Philipps, Mary Beth Peil, Kerr Smith, and Meredith Monroe were also included in a photo.

Shipp reacted on Instagram as well, photo-shopping himself and Humes into the group picture.

Humes appeared in 93 episodes during the show’s run while Shipp appeared in 83. In January, Humes talked to Us Weekly saying she was holding out hope for a reunion.

“Everybody talks about, ‘Oh is there gonna be a reunion? Is there gonna be a convention? Is there a way to bring everybody back together again?’ Some say too many people are dead and yada, yada, yada. But in my mind, I have this thought that there’s a way to suspend your disbelief where everyone can get the happily ever after,” she said at the time. “I’m just putting it out there into the universe because I’m harboring a little secret idea and we’ll see what happens!”

Entertainment Weekly’s reunion issue hits stands today.

