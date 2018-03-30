'Smallville' stars and an alleged sex cult: Everything you need to know

Smallville star Kristin Kreuk is breaking her silence on her involvement in an alleged sex cult.

On Sunday, Keith Raniere, the founder of the self-help group NXIVM (pronounced “nex-e-um”) was arrested by the FBI in Mexico and charged with several counts of sex trafficking and forced labor conspiracy. NXIVM had several members with Hollywood ties, including Kreuk and her Smallville co-star Allison Mack.

Kreuk is best known for playing Lana Lang on the hit show and currently stars on CBS’s Burden of Truth. The 35-year-old actress wants to set the record straight on what she knew about NXIVM and a reported secret “sorority” within it called DOS, also known as “Lord/Master of the Obedient Female Companions,” according to the New York Times.

Kreuk also retweeted a post from actress Sarah Edmondson that read: “For the record, my dear friend @MsKristinKreuk was never in the inner circle of #NXIVM. She never recruited sex slaves and has been out since 2013 before s*** got weird. She is a lovely person who should not be dragged into this mess. Thank you. #Cult #DOS #freedom #TRUTH.”

View photos Smallville (Photo: Getty Images) More

Allison Mack’s involvement, however, may be a bit more complicated. Mack, 35, played Chloe Sullivan on Smallville from 2001 to 2011. She has since appeared on Wilfred and American Odyssey, with her last credited appearance coming last year, voicing Evelyn in Lost in Oz.

A photo circulating online depicts a blond woman at the scene of Raniere’s arrest who is believed to be Mack, although that is unconfirmed. It has also been speculated that she is the actress and DOS master referred to as “Co-Conspirator 1” in the federal complaint filed in New York, who allegedly “directed their slaves to have sex with Raniere.” Some reports say her arrest is imminent. A publicist for Mack did not offer a comment when reached by Yahoo.

While Mack’s involvement is unverified at this time, she has made no secret of her admiration for Raniere.

Listening to Keith Raniere explore thoughts on media, love and humanity. Mind is blown. I am so inspired. — Allison Mack (@allisonmack) October 27, 2013

On Mack’s biography page on her official website, she credits “Mr. Raniere” for mentoring her in her study of acting and music. In her last blog post, from July 2017, she discusses the quest she has been on to find herself since 2013.

“The other morning I woke up and realized I have dedicated my life to this quest of self discovery. But I still feel like I am searching for something ‘out there’ to get discover what’s ‘in here,'” she writes. “For the last 4 years I have been in an ongoing class broken up into segments of 8 day intensive workshops. So every 3 months, I spend 8 days with a group of amazing people who are all seeking to experience themselves and their lives more deeply. It feels like my life’s study. Since the last workshop I have been contemplating my quest more deeply. What is ‘self’? How do I know it? Where does it come from? My mentor, Keith, is always encouraging me to spend time with myself.”

Last year, she interviewed her mentor on his “Keith Raniere Conversations” YouTube channel in a segment called “Balancing Genius and Insecurities.” Mack appears to be awestruck in the 12-minute video.

U.S. Attorney Richard P. Donoghue claims Raniere “created a secret society of women whom he had sex with and branded with his initials, coercing them with the threat of releasing their highly personal information and taking their assets.”

FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William F. Sweeney adds: “As alleged, Keith Raniere displayed a disgusting abuse of power in his efforts to denigrate and manipulate women he considered his sex slaves. He allegedly participated in horrifying acts of branding and burning them, with the cooperation of other women operating within this unorthodox pyramid scheme. These serious crimes against humanity are not only shocking, but disconcerting to say the least, and we are putting an end to this torture today.”

Mack was last active on social media one week ago, sharing a photo of her and her mom.

Her most recent post is a video of a boy asking, “What do you practice?”

When contacted by Yahoo, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York had no update on whether any alleged co-conspirators will face charges.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: