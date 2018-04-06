Lorde Apologizes for Whitney Houston Bathtub Pic

From Cosmopolitan

Lorde created some unintentional controversy on Thursday night, after posting a photo of a bathtub to Instagram with the caption "And iiii will always love you." Fans were quick to point out that the lyric, made famous by Whitney Houston, was in poor taste considering Houston died from drowning in a tub.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter had some things to say, and not much of it was positive.

This is disgusting idk how people find it funny. Whitney was a legend. she was amazing. she was a queen. she was a strong black woman. I like lorde but this is truly disgusting pic.twitter.com/B5cR3tolaU - black female (@privsari) April 6, 2018

Lorde relaxing in her tub not knowing her entire comment section telling her to delete omg - jake (@lawronofsky) April 6, 2018

lorde’s manager to her bathroom door pic.twitter.com/tIONMNsuvh - luke (@HausOfLucas) April 6, 2018

DJDJDBDJ LORDE GIRL THIS AINT IT!!! pic.twitter.com/dIAPOAXEOX - ‏ً (@Iemonade) April 6, 2018

Lorde ended up apologizing on Instagram Stories, writing "Extremely extremely poorly chosen quote. I’m so sorry for offending anyone-I hadn’t even put this together, I was just excited to take a bath. I’m an idiot. Love Whitney forever and ever. Sorry again."

