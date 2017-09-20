It looks like Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen really have broken up

After nearly a decade together, Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen have ended their relationship. Us Weekly was first to report the news, which E! has now confirmed.

“Yes, they are officially done within the last few weeks,” a source tells E! News. “It was a gradual buildup of issues and problems. They were in agreement it was time to move on as a couple.”

Bilson, 36, is living in Los Angeles while Christensen, 36, is in Toronto, Canada.

“They have very different lifestyles and interests,” alleges E!’s insider. “Rachel is very social and likes to hang out with friends. Hayden is reclusive and off the grid. She accepted that for a long time, but sometimes it was a lot to handle. Hayden can gets depressed and is extremely neurotic and it was bringing her down. She felt like she wanted something different and easier. She tried to make it work for years but just got tired of this being her life.”

The couple — who met on the set of their 2007 film Jumper — have one child, 2-year-old daughter Briar.

While details of their split have yet to be revealed, it sounds like they have parted amicably.

“They will be on good terms because they have to be for Briar,” a source tells E!. “Rachel is very close with Hayden’s family and has spent a lot of time with them in Canada and Barbados. She hopes that they can still be a family and continue to do things together.”

Us Weekly reports the pair has been on the outs for “months” and that they aren’t getting back together. “They are completely, officially done,” says the magazine’s insider.

Las month, Bilson played coy when she was asked about Christensen and if more kids were in her future.

“I may have another child, thats still up in the air,” she told Lapalme magazine. “I’m having so much fun with the one right now. I want to be happy and content. All the life BS that happens doesn’t matter. You want to be happy, you want your kid to be happy and you want everyone in your life to be healthy and happy.”

The O.C. alum and Star Wars actor got engaged in 2008, but quietly called things off in 2010. A few months after reportedly breaking up, they got back together.

In 2014, Bilson gave birth to their first child. Her name, Briar, was a nod to the couple’s love of Disney.

“There’s a Disney reference there I suppose,” Christensen said in 2015. “The original Sleeping Beauty is called Briar Rose. Rachel — we both love Disney — but Rachel especially was very keen on the name.”

Through the years, the couple has kept their private life out of the spotlight. However, when she was pregnant, Bilson gave a rare glimpse into their relationship.

“He’s so incredibly supportive and considerate. It’s so basic — that should be there. Because these things are so much more important when you’re older,” she told Health. “I’ve been in my relationship for seven years, so we’ve grown up together in a way. This is my partner, my support, just there for me no matter what. And vice versa.”

Neither Bilson nor Christensen has commented on the split reports.

